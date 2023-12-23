NBA Rumors: Hawks Open to De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela Trades After Offseason Buzz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks could be in for a decently sized roster overhaul ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline as they aim to build a championship contender.

After including Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter in trade discussions during the offseason, "the Hawks have left rival teams with the impression they are still open to moving one of, if not both" players, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer reported Wednesday that the Hawks were one of the teams to keep an eye on leading up to the trade deadline as they look to improve in Quin Snyder's first full year as head coach.

"League personnel continue to project the Hawks as one of the teams to watch for pre-deadline trade activity during this first full year with Snyder at the helm," Fischer wrote

The Hawks tried to acquire Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam over the summer and were willing to include Hunter in a trade package for the veteran forward, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in August.

Atlanta also included Hunter in discussions with the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, according to Fischer.

The Hawks remain linked to Siakam this winter, who is among the hottest trade candidates on the market as he is set to become a free agent after the 2023-24 campaign. However, it's unclear what a potential package from Atlanta would look like.

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported in July that the Hawks had an "increased willingness" to trade Capela, listing the Dallas Mavericks as a potential landing spot. He noted Capela could be included in a three-team deal with the Mavs that would send Siakam from the Raptors to the Hawks.

However, it's unclear what kind of return Hunter and Capela would fetch for Atlanta.

Hunter, who has spent his entire five-year career with the Hawks, is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.

Capela could be more valuable as a veteran center. He's averaging 11.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 26 games while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor.