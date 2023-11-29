NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Monitored by Hawks Ahead of 2024 Deadline

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Could Pascal Siakam be on the move this winter?



The Toronto Raptors forward is being monitored by the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, who listed the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers as other teams who could acquire the veteran this season.

The Hawks attempted to pry Siakam away from the Raptors over the summer and were even willing to give up De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation in order to land him, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in August.

Siakam is slated to become a free agent after the 2023-24 season, and it's unclear what kind of deal Toronto would be willing to offer him with OG Anunoby also expected to become a free agent by declining his player option for 2024-25.

Siakam is eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension but could become eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million if he makes the All-NBA team this season.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career in Toronto, and TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported in October that the veteran "would be open to signing an extension" with the Raptors if the team makes him an offer.

Siakam's numbers are down across the board this season, but he has still been an effective player, averaging 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 20.8 percent from deep.

Atlanta's interest in Siakam was perhaps reignited with the news that Jalen Johnson would be sidelined for two-to-three weeks with a left wrist fracture.

The 21-year-old has started 12 of 15 games for the Hawks this season and is in the midst of a career year, averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from deep.

However, the Hawks have struggled to an 8-9 record and could use another big-time player to pair with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in an effort to climb in the standings.