WWE Buzz on The Rock and John Cena; Latest Rumors on Sheamus' Return from Injury

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Australia Pushing For The Rock at Elimination Chamber

As Australia prepares to host the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Feb. 24, the country wants to have arguably the biggest star in WWE history on the show.

In emails from tourism officials in the country obtained by Dylan Caporn of The West Australian, they "launched an early bid" as part of their deal with WWE about the possibility of getting "WWE alumni such as Dwayne Johnson" to appear at the event.

Caporn noted that WWE's response to the officials in the emails was redacted.

There is a lot of speculation about The Rock at least making an appearance on WWE television at some point soon. The Great One fueled it over the weekend when he posted a message he shared with a Make-A-Wish kid he visited.

"I told him a little secret 🤫 that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy asses 😉👋🏾," he wrote on Instagram.

If the Rock is coming back, it will be interesting to see if it's a one-off appearance at Elimination Chamber or potentially building to something at WrestleMania.

It's not easy to get The Rock to do a match because of all the complications that go with it due to his acting career. John Cena has said he can't do both because of liability insurance.

But the Brahma Bull has shown over the years he's more than happy to show up for a one-off appearance if his schedule allows for it. We will find out the answer to this mystery at the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 24.

John Cena To Receive NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Having already been honored by WWE for his 20 years in the company, John Cena is going to add an award from the NCAA for the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of his college athletics career.

The NCAA announced Cena is among the six honorees for the 2024 Silver Anniversary Award.

Before beginning his iconic career in WWE, Cena played football at Springfield College where he was a first-team All-American and three-time Freedom Football Conference All-Academic honoree.

Candidates are submitted for consideration by administrators at their undergraduate school. A panel comprised of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA member schools and conferences then holds a vote on each of the nominees.

The award has been given out annually since 1973. Past recipients include Bob Petit, Oscar Robertson, Jack Nicklaus, Dick Butkus, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mia Hamm, Steve Young, Bo Jackson and Julie Foudy.

The 2024 recipients along with Cena include Nicole Aunapu Mann, Jerry Azumah, Shannon Boxx, Misty May-Treanor and Cindy Parlow Cone. They will be honored at a ceremony on Jan. 10 at the NCAA Convention Welcome and Awards Presentation in Phoenix.

Sheamus Nearing Return

Sheamus has been off WWE television since losing to Edge in what turned out to be the Rated R Superstar's final match with the company on the Aug. 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

It was reported in September that Sheamus was dealing with a "really bad shoulder injury."

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the Celtic Warrior "is on his way back."

Meltzer didn't provide any additional details or a specific timeframe for Sheamus to get back in the ring. Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Upton) reported in September that Sheamus' contract was set to expire in early 2024.

It's unclear if WWE will add time to the end of his contract to account for the missed time. The company could also sign him to a new deal, as it has with several top stars recently.

Sheamus' injury came at an inopportune time because the Brawling Brutes were one of the best stables in WWE. Ridge Holland and Butch have done fine on their own, but having a top star like Sheamus with them elevates the entire group.

The obvious date for Sheamus to return is Jan. 27 at the Royal Rumble, if he's physically ready by that point. He can be a surprise entrant in the men's match and start to build a feud for WrestleMania.