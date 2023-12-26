The Miz Wants Travis, Jason Kelce at WWE WrestleMania, Says Taylor Swift 'Unmatched'

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miz is making his pitch to get both Travis and Jason Kelce to appear at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Miz admitted to being in Travis' DMs from time to time trying to get him to show up on WWE television and he would like to see the Kelce brothers team up for a match at the biggest show of the year in Philadelphia.

Since no one can talk about Travis at this point without bringing up Taylor Swift, Miz noted the Grammy-winning superstar "has an effect on anything she puts her hands on" and called her "unmatched."

While the likelihood of Swift appearing at WrestleMania this year would seem low, it's not impossible because the Eras Tour does have a two-month break from March 9 to May 9.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see at least one of the Kelce brothers at the show. Travis told TMZ Sports in April he's talked with the Miz about possibly being able to "brew something into fruition here" after watching fellow tight ends Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle get involved at WrestleMania in previous years.

Lincoln Financial Field, where Jason Kelce has played every home game of his NFL career dating back to 2011, is hosting WrestleMania on April 6 and 7.