X

NBA

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. Excites NBA Fans as Heat Beat 76ers amid Embiid, Butler Injuries

    Andrew PetersDecember 26, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 25: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat goes to the basket during the game on December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Christmas Day matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers wasn't star-studded with Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid both out, but fans still got a great show.

    Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued to prove himself as a sleeper pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The UCLA product showed up in the absence of Butler, putting up 31 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquez's big night led the Heat to an ever-important Christmas Day win over the 76ers, 119-113.

    After Jaquez's career high, fans had plenty to talk about on social media.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    More Jaime: First rookie since Patrick Ewing, 38 years ago, to have a 30-point double-double on Christmas.

    betr @betr

    Jaime Jaquez Jr is COOKING the Sixers right now 😵‍💫 <br><br>Steal of the draft? <a href="https://t.co/Jx3ycVPZDo">pic.twitter.com/Jx3ycVPZDo</a>

    Azfura @InThePaintFura

    JAIME JAQUEZ JUNIOR ENTHUSIAST🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽

    KIING OF BETTING 💎💎💰💵 @KiingBetting

    Jaime Jaquez Jr playing like he getting a max deal next year already

    Bray Wyatt Forever🕊️ @cocobeanwest

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a veteran rookie. I don't know how else to say it <br><br>The man has been here before <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    JaquezMuse @JaquezMuse

    This really a Jaime masterclass

    antonio @poorlifestylez

    jaime jaquez is a special player 🥺

    Jason A. Bennett @JBennett_Media

    I like Jaime Jaquez Jr. he's hooping right now! Hardly any 4 year college players come in like that.

    DMGRedux @DMGRedux

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. is really turning into my favorite player. Absolutely love his game.

    patreon.com/airbudspod @airbudspod

    Jaime Jaquez Jr., welcome to the rookie of the year discussion.

    AP @TheFan4Life

    Let Jaime Jaquez cook.

    Trey @TreyTheDreamer

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. is gonna be a star in this league, it's easy to see

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    The Heat have a good one in Jamie Jaquez Jr.<br><br>I had him no. 3 in the recent rookie rankings. <a href="https://t.co/73JRCK3pR4">pic.twitter.com/73JRCK3pR4</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the 9th rookie in NBA history with at least 29 points on Christmas (and there's still 1:55 left).<br><br>The others: Wilt (45), Walt Bellamy (35), LeBron (34), Bill Cartwright (33), Patrick Ewing (32), Oscar Robertson (32), Kyle Kuzma (31) and Adrian Dantley (30).

    Silas P. Silas @KennySpenceNBA

    Jaime Jaquez is doing some crazy stuff on the offensive glass

    Kevin Marin @TheKevinMarin

    Jaime Jaquez Jr when Jimmy Butler hands him the keys to the franchise <a href="https://t.co/VuxWl0BVcS">pic.twitter.com/VuxWl0BVcS</a>

    Will Manso @WillManso

    I've honestly run out of good things to say about Jaime Jaquez Jr. The draft isn't an exact science, but I have no clue how he slipped so much as NBA ready and productive he is.

    The Heat seemingly have an emerging star in Jaquez, and he proved that he can step up in big moments on Monday. He's averaging 13.1 points per game, and his performance on Monday could inch him closer to joining the Rookie of the Year conversation.

    Now, Miami is looking to keep Jaquez's momentum rolling into 2024.

    Jaime Jaquez Jr. Excites NBA Fans as Heat Beat 76ers amid Embiid, Butler Injuries
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon