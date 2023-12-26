Jaime Jaquez Jr. Excites NBA Fans as Heat Beat 76ers amid Embiid, Butler Injuries

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Christmas Day matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers wasn't star-studded with Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid both out, but fans still got a great show.

Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued to prove himself as a sleeper pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The UCLA product showed up in the absence of Butler, putting up 31 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquez's big night led the Heat to an ever-important Christmas Day win over the 76ers, 119-113.

After Jaquez's career high, fans had plenty to talk about on social media.

The Heat seemingly have an emerging star in Jaquez, and he proved that he can step up in big moments on Monday. He's averaging 13.1 points per game, and his performance on Monday could inch him closer to joining the Rookie of the Year conversation.