X

NBA

    Kristaps Porziņģis Wows NBA Fans as Celtics Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers on Christmas

    Erin WalshDecember 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics shoots a three point basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 25, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kristaps Porziņģis helped give Boston Celtics fans the best Christmas gift of them all—a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Celtics defeated the Lakers 126-115 on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena as part of the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate, and Porziņģis was unstoppable in the matchup as he led Boston to victory.

    Porziņģis finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks after being in-and-out of the lineup over the last week due to an ankle injury. It marked the first time he finished with 25-plus points since a Nov. 19 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Lakers veteran LeBron James, meanwhile, put together perhaps his most disappointing performance of the season as he finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting, a huge difference from the 40 points he notched against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

    Jayson Tatum also finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Lakers star Anthony Davis scored a season-high 40 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists and one block, but it was the Latvian who was praised by NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his efforts as a result:

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Porzingis is not real lol

    Kristaps Porziņģis Wows NBA Fans as Celtics Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers on Christmas
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Celtics are so loaded. Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White were their best players today. Crazy to say that about a team that also has Tatum, Brown, and Holiday. But it's not the first time this season that's been true.

    G.Multani @geemultani24

    Kristaps Porzingis against the Lakers tonight. <a href="https://t.co/o7EL4S3Tfm">pic.twitter.com/o7EL4S3Tfm</a>

    Anchorage Man @SethPartnow

    AD has 38 and 13 but Porzingis has been the major force in this game.

    A ✩ @adryanashton

    Porzingis has been an absolute dream for this Celtics team man what a ceiling raising pickup

    celtics dude☘️🚶‍♂️ @DudeCeltics

    Porzingis will be the reason we win the championship

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Porzingis on the Celtics is really a perfect fit

    Justin Saba @SabaJustin

    Porzingis making sure everyone knows why they used to call him the Unicorn

    The Celtics improved to an NBA-best 23-6 with their win over the Lakers and they continue to prove why they are a real threat to win the NBA title. If Porziņģis can stay healthy, there's no question the C's should be able to make a deep playoff run.

    Boston will now get a few days of rest before hosting the struggling Detroit Piston at TD Garden on Thursday and the Toronto Raptors on Friday.