Kristaps Porziņģis Wows NBA Fans as Celtics Win vs. LeBron James, Lakers on Christmas

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kristaps Porziņģis helped give Boston Celtics fans the best Christmas gift of them all—a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics defeated the Lakers 126-115 on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena as part of the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate, and Porziņģis was unstoppable in the matchup as he led Boston to victory.

Porziņģis finished the game with 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks after being in-and-out of the lineup over the last week due to an ankle injury. It marked the first time he finished with 25-plus points since a Nov. 19 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lakers veteran LeBron James, meanwhile, put together perhaps his most disappointing performance of the season as he finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting, a huge difference from the 40 points he notched against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum also finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Lakers star Anthony Davis scored a season-high 40 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists and one block, but it was the Latvian who was praised by NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his efforts as a result:

The Celtics improved to an NBA-best 23-6 with their win over the Lakers and they continue to prove why they are a real threat to win the NBA title. If Porziņģis can stay healthy, there's no question the C's should be able to make a deep playoff run.