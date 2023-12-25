Eagles' Jalen Hurts Breaks Cam Newton's Single-Season QB Rushing TD Record

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts made history early in the Christmas Day game against the New York Giants.

Hurts scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, setting a new record for the most by a quarterback in a single year. He found the end zone in the first quarter on Philadelphia's opening possession thanks to the patented "Brotherly Shove."

It didn't take long for Hurts and the Eagles offense to put themselves in scoring position. After the Giants went three-and-out on their opening possession, Philadelphia return specialist Britain Covey took the ensuing punt and returned it 54 yards to the New York 13-yard line. Eagles running back D'Andre Swift ripped off a 12-yard run on first down, setting up Hurts to punch it in.

Hurts entered the game tied with Cam Newton for the record, as he set the previous mark of 14 rushing touchdowns during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers in 2011. Hurts now has 41 career rushing touchdowns, ranking fourth all-time behind Newton (75), Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen (51) and Hall of Famer Steve Young (43).

Already one of the most prolific dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history, Hurts has established himself as a perennial MVP candidate. The 2020 second-round pick entered Monday's game with 19 passing touchdowns, just three shy of his career-high of 22 that he set last season.

The Eagles are hoping to keep themselves in position to compete for the top seed in the NFC. If Philadelphia is victorious against New York and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, there will be a three-way tie for the best record in the conference with the Detroit Lions.