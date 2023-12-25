Steph Curry's Christmas Struggles Lamented by Warriors Fans in Loss to Jokić, Nuggets

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry's Christmas Day struggles continued on Monday as he shot just 7-of-21 (3-of-13 from three-point range) en route to 18 points and a 120-114 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, who outscored the Golden State Warriors by 26 with the two-time NBA MVP on the floor.

Per StatMuse, Curry averaged 15.3 points on 31.5 percent shooting (23.1 percent from three-point range) in Christmas Day games heading into this tilt with Denver. Monday was along the line with that trend as Curry struggled on both ends.

The Denver backcourt fared well with Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray leading all scorers with 28 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding 16. Denver superstar big man Nikola Jokić made all 18 of his free throws en route to 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The 35-year-old Curry has excelled once again in his 15th NBA season, averaging 28.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting (42.1 percent from three) and 93.3 percent from the free throw line. And he'll exit the NBA someday as one of the league's greatest and most revolutionary players.

However, Monday marked another tough Christmas Day outing, and fans took notice.