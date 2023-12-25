X

NBA

    Steph Curry's Christmas Struggles Lamented by Warriors Fans in Loss to Jokić, Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 25, 2023

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry's Christmas Day struggles continued on Monday as he shot just 7-of-21 (3-of-13 from three-point range) en route to 18 points and a 120-114 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, who outscored the Golden State Warriors by 26 with the two-time NBA MVP on the floor.

    Per StatMuse, Curry averaged 15.3 points on 31.5 percent shooting (23.1 percent from three-point range) in Christmas Day games heading into this tilt with Denver. Monday was along the line with that trend as Curry struggled on both ends.

    The Denver backcourt fared well with Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray leading all scorers with 28 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding 16. Denver superstar big man Nikola Jokić made all 18 of his free throws en route to 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

    The 35-year-old Curry has excelled once again in his 15th NBA season, averaging 28.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting (42.1 percent from three) and 93.3 percent from the free throw line. And he'll exit the NBA someday as one of the league's greatest and most revolutionary players.

    However, Monday marked another tough Christmas Day outing, and fans took notice.

    matt @sponhourm

    Steph Curry Christmas day:<br><br>- 7/21 from the field <br>- 3/13 from 3<br>- -26 in loss to Nuggets<br><br>My mom Christmas day:<br><br>- Prepared wonderful dinner<br>- Fruitcake made from scratch for dessert <br>- Gave me a handmade blanket as a present

    KB @KBknowsball

    Stephen curry is the worst Christmas Day superstar in nba history

    Joey⚡️(15-15) @HoodieKuminga

    Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when it comes to ruin christmas day <a href="https://t.co/ol5uNVqtJ9">pic.twitter.com/ol5uNVqtJ9</a>

    😵‍💫 @stephatlantus

    Ban Curry from Christmas Day games

    Arshy @RealArshavin17

    Steph Curry playing on Christmas day is a pending disaster

    The Hoops Crowd @thehoopscrowd

    Classic Steph Curry Christmas day game.

    The Mind 🇵🇷 @OhmaTokita2ndAc

    Stephen Curry becomes Kendrick Perkins from 3 on Christmas Day.. Always…<br><br>This has to be studied <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAChristmas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAChristmas</a> .

    Caprisun @CaprisunDomi

    a study needs to be done on christmas day wardell stephen curry

    Shane @ShaneNewton09

    Christmas Day is Stephen Curry's kryptonite. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAChristmasdaygames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAChristmasdaygames</a>

    Pikkit @pikkitsports

    Steph Curry bettors opening presents on Christmas Day: <a href="https://t.co/fz6u4hgNTu">pic.twitter.com/fz6u4hgNTu</a>

    KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__

    Steph Curry your team needs you on Christmas Day bro 🤣🤣🤣

    Curry and the 15-15 Warriors will look to bounce back on Thursday when they host the Miami Heat.