X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Heat, Bucks Linked as Potential P.J. Tucker Landing Spots amid Trade Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Russell Westbrook #0 and PJ Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers talk during the game against the New York Knicks on December 16, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly been linked to a potential trade for disgruntled Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Heat and Bucks have both expressed "a healthy level of admiration" for Tucker, who has been seeking more playing time or a trade by the Clippers.

    Tucker has not made an appearance for the Clippers since Nov. 27, and the team is expected to continue exploring trade options ahead of February's deadline.

    "I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else," Tucker told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that."

    Tucker averaged 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor in 12 games with the Clippers before being benched. He had started his last 78 games with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Los Angeles as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Clippers.

    The 38-year-old previously spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Heat and won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.

    Tucker has a $11.5 million player option for the 2024-25 season, which may complicate any potential trade efforts. The market for 1.2-point-per-game scorers who make eight figures is almost nonexistent, so if Tucker wants to play this season, he may have to be willing to forgo that money to find a new home.

    NBA Rumors: Heat, Bucks Linked as Potential P.J. Tucker Landing Spots amid Trade Buzz
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon