NBA Rumors: Heat, Bucks Linked as Potential P.J. Tucker Landing Spots amid Trade Buzz

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly been linked to a potential trade for disgruntled Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Heat and Bucks have both expressed "a healthy level of admiration" for Tucker, who has been seeking more playing time or a trade by the Clippers.

Tucker has not made an appearance for the Clippers since Nov. 27, and the team is expected to continue exploring trade options ahead of February's deadline.

"I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that's here or somewhere else," Tucker told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I've brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that."

Tucker averaged 1.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor in 12 games with the Clippers before being benched. He had started his last 78 games with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Los Angeles as part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Clippers.

The 38-year-old previously spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Heat and won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.