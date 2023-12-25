Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Working on 1st Signature Sneaker with Chinese Brand 361°

David Jensen/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is set to venture into the sneaker game.

The two-time MVP is set to launch his first signature shoe after signing a multi-year deal with Chinese Brand 361°. He said the process of developing the shoe and building a relationship with 361° is already underway.

"We've already been putting the time and work together to bring my first signature shoe to life," Jokić said, per Nick DePaula of Boardroom Sports. "It's been a fun journey, like how I watch my horses and their races play out."

Jokić wore 361° shoes during Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors and will be rocking them for the foreseeable future.

He previously had a deal with Nike, though the two sides did not develop a signature sneaker together. His decision to team up with 361° was influenced by teammate Aaron Gordon, who has a deal with the brand as well.

"I talked with AG about everything, and he said to me that they are really good and quick and listen to you," Jokić said, per DePaula. I am really happy with the relationship that I have right now with them."