NFL Exec: Eagles 'Being Old and Slower on Defense Has Been a Problem for Them'

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and look like less of a formidable force than the early season showed.

To league observers, one of the obvious pain points has been the defense slipping up following a steady early-season showing.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported that other teams view the Eagles' age and lack of speed as a primary issue.

"Being old and slower on defense has been a problem for them," an exec from an opposing NFC team told Sando.

Philadelphia surrendered 42 points to the San Francisco 49ers and 33 points to the Dallas Cowboys in consecutive weeks. While these performances showed some holes, the most egregious performance may have been the team's late-game performance in a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles allowed backup Drew Lock to meticulously lead a 92-yard, game-winning drive that sealed the victory with just 28 seconds to go in regulation.