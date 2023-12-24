X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Feel They Can 'Make a Splash' Despite 26-Game Losing Streak

    December 24, 2023

    The Detroit Pistons are closing in on an all-time record of futility, but they're still expected to be active ahead of February's trade deadline.

    The Detroit Free Press (h/t HoopsHype) reported Pistons general manager Troy Weaver believes the team can "make a splash in the trade market and sees it as the logical next step."

    Detroit has lost 26 straight games and sits at 2-27 overall on the season. The team is one more loss away from setting the all-time record for consecutive defeats in a single season. They are three more losses away from breaking the Philadelphia 76ers' record for consecutive losses in NBA history, including streaks that span multiple seasons.

    "Everybody wants to win, everybody hates losing, so it's hard," Pistons guard Cade Cunningham told reporters. "We've got to be realistic as well. Can't just keep saying the same things over and over, like we'll get the next one. There has to be like a plan of action, so we're just trying to figure that out."

    It's unclear what direction the Pistons would go in the trade market, though they're in desperate need of a veteran voice. Coach Monty Williams, who signed a record-setting $78.5 million contract with the Pistons this offseason, has seen his words fall flat as his young team makes the same mistakes time and again.

    There are talented players on the roster, highlighted by Cunningham, and there are undoubtedly teams farther along in their rebuild that could look to swoop in and land a rising young player on the cheap.

    That said, it's hard to find any realistic path to immediate success for the Pistons. A "splash" for this franchise would be merely getting a win and finding any positive momentum. Reconfiguring an already failing roster may wind up being akin to shuffling deck chairs.