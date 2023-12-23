Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent Considering Surgery on Knee Injury; Could Miss 6-8 Weeks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly considering surgery on his left knee.

Per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Vincent is "strongly considering" the surgery, which would leave him with a timetable of six to eight weeks. Vincent, who has played in just one game since October, has been dealing with a left knee injury that includes "a little bit of swelling," per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Vincent played in the first four games of the season, but then didn't play again until Dec. 20 against the Chicago Bulls. He played just 14 minutes in that game and did not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

In the five games he has played this season, Vincent is averaging 5.4 points and three assists per game.

Vincent joined the Lakers this offseason after signing a three-year, $33 million deal. After going undrafted in 2018, Vincent played in the G League until 2020, when he joined the Miami Heat.

His time with the Heat was highlighted by the 2022-23 season where he averaged 9.4 points per game and helped lead Miami to an Eastern Conference Championship over the Boston Celtics. Vincent put up 15.8 points per game in the series, recording 29 points in Game 4.

Vincent's outstanding postseason run helped him land a deal with the Lakes, and now he's looking to get back on the court and start making an impact for his new team.

Los Angeles is having a shaky 15-14 start to the season, currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference. Since notching an In-Season Tournament Championship against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers have lost five of their last six games and are looking to get in the win column against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.