Arizona's Caleb Love, FAU's Johnell Davis Thrill Fans with Duel in Owls' 2OT Win

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Caleb Love and Johnell Davis traded buckets during No. 14 Florida Atlantic's hard-fought 96-95 victory over No. 4 Arizona in double overtime.

Davis finished with 35 points and nine rebounds, connecting on 55.6 percent of his shots. While he wasn't able to continue his hot shooting from behind the arc that he's shown throughout the season so far, he was deadly from nearly every other area of the court. Eight of his points came during the first overtime period, keeping FAU's offense alive down the stretch.

Despite his erratic shooting night, Love helped Arizona stay in the contest with a game-tying three towards the end of overtime. He finished with 26 points, the third time in his past four appearances that he's crossed the 20-point threshold. Love added five rebounds and one assist.

Although the former North Carolina guard hit two free throws to tie the game 95-95 in double overtime, Love misfired on a potential game-winning three at the buzzer to secure the win for FAU. Despite grabbing 50 rebounds compared to just 32 by the Owls, Arizona wasn't able to capitalize on its second chances.

College basketball fans were excited to watch the dual between the two guards.