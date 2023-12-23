X

    Arizona's Caleb Love, FAU's Johnell Davis Thrill Fans with Duel in Owls' 2OT Win

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 23, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 23: Johnell Davis #1 of the Florida Atlantic Owls shoots against Caleb Love #2 and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of the Desert Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Caleb Love and Johnell Davis traded buckets during No. 14 Florida Atlantic's hard-fought 96-95 victory over No. 4 Arizona in double overtime.

    Davis finished with 35 points and nine rebounds, connecting on 55.6 percent of his shots. While he wasn't able to continue his hot shooting from behind the arc that he's shown throughout the season so far, he was deadly from nearly every other area of the court. Eight of his points came during the first overtime period, keeping FAU's offense alive down the stretch.

    FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX

    DAVIS GETS TWO FOR THE OWLS! <a href="https://twitter.com/FAUMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FAUMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/xESf1P8tqe">pic.twitter.com/xESf1P8tqe</a>

    Jason Scheer @jasonscheer

    Johnell Davis has been the best player on the court. One of the best performances of the season.

    Mid-Major Madness @mid_madness

    That was coldddddd Johnell Davis. Man!

    DJ @Dcasto128

    Man I underestimated FAU, Johnell Davis is an absolute baller

    Despite his erratic shooting night, Love helped Arizona stay in the contest with a game-tying three towards the end of overtime. He finished with 26 points, the third time in his past four appearances that he's crossed the 20-point threshold. Love added five rebounds and one assist.

    FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX

    CALEB LOVE ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/caleb2love?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@caleb2love</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArizonaMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/iR9Oux5TtP">pic.twitter.com/iR9Oux5TtP</a>

    Saul Bookman @Saul_Bookman

    CALEB LOVE IS A BAD MAN!!!

    David Blattman @davidblattman

    TAKE OVER CALEB LOVE

    Brian Fox @RealBrianFox

    I am so jealous of Caleb Love's confidence

    Although the former North Carolina guard hit two free throws to tie the game 95-95 in double overtime, Love misfired on a potential game-winning three at the buzzer to secure the win for FAU. Despite grabbing 50 rebounds compared to just 32 by the Owls, Arizona wasn't able to capitalize on its second chances.

    College basketball fans were excited to watch the dual between the two guards.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Johnell Davis. Caleb Love. <br>Neither wants to leave Vegas without a win. <br><br>Arizona/FAU is an instant classic.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Clear the floor, just make double overtime Caleb Love vs. Johnell Davis.

    Bruce Tennen @BruceTennen

    Caleb Love v Johnell Davis. Wow!

    Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

    Johnell Davis scores. I assume it is now Caleb Love's turn

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    CALEB LOVE AND JOHNELL DAVIS DUKING IT OUT IN VEGAS THIS ROCKS

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Nelly Davis vs. Caleb Love in 1-on-1 to settle this.

    Dick Weiss @HoopsWeiss

    FAU just defeated Arizona, 96-95, in double OT at vegas. biggest regular season win in school history. Johnell Davis scores 35 points FAU, Caleb Love had 26 for Cats in instant classic. fun to watch.

    FAU will leave Las Vegas with a 10-2 record, while Arizona falls to 9-2. After a perfect 8-0 start, the Wildcats have now lost two of their past three contests.