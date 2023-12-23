X

    Cowboys News: Tyron Smith out vs. Dolphins with Back Injury; Chuma Edoga Will Start

    Jack MurrayDecember 23, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys waits for the snap against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyron Smith for Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury. Smith was initially listed as doubtful before he was downgraded on Saturday.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys have downgraded LT Tyron Smith to out for Sunday's game at Dolphins. He won't be traveling to Miami with the back injury. Chuma Edoga to start.

    Chuma Edoga will be starting in place of Smith in the matchup and will make his sixth start of the season.

    Smith suffered a back injury in the Cowboys' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He did not practice this week as a result of the injury and was joined by guard Zack Martin, who suffered a quad injury during the Bills game.

    Martin is reportedly ahead of Smith in his injury recovery but is currently listed as questionable.

    Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has made 11 starts this season. His absence could be of note for a Cowboys team looking to rebound after falling 31-10 to the Bills last week.

    Dallas is 10-4 and currently sits in first place in the NFC East after clinching a playoff berth last week.

