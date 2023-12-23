Cowboys News: Tyron Smith out vs. Dolphins with Back Injury; Chuma Edoga Will Start

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be without left tackle Tyron Smith for Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins due to a back injury. Smith was initially listed as doubtful before he was downgraded on Saturday.

Chuma Edoga will be starting in place of Smith in the matchup and will make his sixth start of the season.

Smith suffered a back injury in the Cowboys' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He did not practice this week as a result of the injury and was joined by guard Zack Martin, who suffered a quad injury during the Bills game.

Martin is reportedly ahead of Smith in his injury recovery but is currently listed as questionable.

Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowler and has made 11 starts this season. His absence could be of note for a Cowboys team looking to rebound after falling 31-10 to the Bills last week.