Dak Prescott, Cowboys Celebrated by Dez Bryant, NFL Fans for Clinching Playoff Berth

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to the playoffs.

With the Carolina Panthers' upset victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dallas officially clinched a postseason berth. This is the Cowboys' third straight season making the playoffs, marking the first time that the franchise has made at least three consecutive trips to the postseason since their Super Bowl-winning dynasty from 1991-96.

NFL fans and former players were impressed with the accomplishment.

Prescott has been the driving force behind Dallas' 10-3 start to the year, as the 30-year-old is arguably performing at the highest level of his career. In 13 starts, he's completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 3,505 yards. His 28 touchdown passes are the most of any signal-caller heading into Week 15 while the former fourth-round pick has only tossed six interceptions.