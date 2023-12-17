X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Celebrated by Dez Bryant, NFL Fans for Clinching Playoff Berth

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 17, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys screams prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to the playoffs.

    With the Carolina Panthers' upset victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dallas officially clinched a postseason berth. This is the Cowboys' third straight season making the playoffs, marking the first time that the franchise has made at least three consecutive trips to the postseason since their Super Bowl-winning dynasty from 1991-96.

    NFL fans and former players were impressed with the accomplishment.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    Clinched. Work left to do 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ntxford?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ntxford</a> <a href="https://t.co/eQveTR8oyM">pic.twitter.com/eQveTR8oyM</a>

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    The Cowboys will make their 36th playoff appearance in franchise history, that breaks a tie with Packers (35) for most in league history.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    S/O to the Cowboys stamping their spot into the playoffs!

    Nick Eatman @nickeatman

    Cowboys have officially earned a playoff spot! Obviously there are bigger goals at this point, but they're definitely in.

    Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys

    The Dallas Cowboys have officially clinched a playoff spot!<br><br>It is the third straight season that the Cowboys will be in the postseason.<br><br>Dallas is the second NFL team this season to clinch a spot as the 49ers did it last week.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    THE COWBOYS HAVE MADE THE PLAYOFFS!

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    The Dallas Cowboys have officially clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/XhzL5js0RA">pic.twitter.com/XhzL5js0RA</a>

    Shan Shariff @1053SS

    THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE OFFICIALLY IN THE PLAYOFFS

    Prescott has been the driving force behind Dallas' 10-3 start to the year, as the 30-year-old is arguably performing at the highest level of his career. In 13 starts, he's completed 69.3 percent of his throws for 3,505 yards. His 28 touchdown passes are the most of any signal-caller heading into Week 15 while the former fourth-round pick has only tossed six interceptions.

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Quarterbacks (as in the team's leading passer) to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff berth in three straight seasons:<br>- Don Meredith<br>- Roger Staubach<br>- Danny White<br>- Troy Aikman<br>- Dak Prescott

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot before their game today against the Bills 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/RebR4duVbN">pic.twitter.com/RebR4duVbN</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    The Dallas Cowboys have reached the playoffs in 5 of the 8 seasons that Dak Prescott has been their starting quarterback:<br>- 2016<br>- 2018<br>- 2021<br>- 2022<br>- 2023

    Although the Cowboys have clinched their spot in the playoffs, they'll still have to battle with the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC East supremacy as both teams currently own identical records. Dallas will look to create some separation as it faces off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Celebrated by Dez Bryant, NFL Fans for Clinching Playoff Berth
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon