Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Shot, Has Surgery for Non-Life Threatening Injury

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan State men's basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg while he was back in his hometown near Joliet, Illinois, per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," head coach Tom Izzo said. "While there is much we still don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

Fears shared an update on his Instagram page:

Michigan State defeated Stony Brook on Thursday and is not scheduled to play again until it faces Indiana State on Dec. 30.

Fears was back in his hometown during the team's break.

Madeline Kenney of the Detroit News shared an update from the Joliet Police Department:

The guard is a freshman who arrived at Michigan State as a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 player from the state of Illinois in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

He has appeared in all 12 of the Spartans' games this season and is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. He dished out 10 assists in the most recent game against Stony Brook, which was a career-high.