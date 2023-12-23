MLB Rumors: Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Is Phillies' 'No. 1 Priority'

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may have missed out on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes but the next course of action for the ball club is crystal clear.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported that extending starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is the team's top priority and that it was already a major focus even during the bidding for Yamamoto.

"Besides relatively modest upgrades, sources said the No. 1 priority is signing ace Zack Wheeler to a contract extension," Zolecki wrote. "It is something they always planned to pursue, even if they got lucky enough to sign Yamamoto."

Wheeler is entering the final year of his current contract and would hit unrestricted free agency if not extended. He's set to take home $23.5 million in 2024 and is finishing up a five-year, $118 million contract that he signed in 2019.

He was considered to be a risky signing back then after an injury-filled tenure with the New York Mets but his time with the Phillies has been well worth it. He has a 43-25 record with a 3.06 ERA during his four seasons in Philadelphia and was the runner-up for the 2022 NL Cy Young Award.