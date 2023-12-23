Lakers' LeBron James Ponders HOF Rule Change for Active Players to Get Inducted

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LeBron James has done just about everything there is to do in basketball except make it to the Hall of Fame.

And that will happen as soon as he is eligible during retirement.

Yet the King openly wondered Saturday why he and others couldn't make the Hall of Fame even while they are still actively playing:

As James pointed out, coaches can be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame even while they are still on the sidelines. Recently, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class even though he is still leading the way for his team.

If nothing else, it is an interesting question.

There is absolutely no doubt some players, such as the league's all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Stephen Curry is another veteran player who will be a lock for induction down the line.