    Lakers' LeBron James Ponders HOF Rule Change for Active Players to Get Inducted

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 23, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    LeBron James has done just about everything there is to do in basketball except make it to the Hall of Fame.

    And that will happen as soon as he is eligible during retirement.

    Yet the King openly wondered Saturday why he and others couldn't make the Hall of Fame even while they are still actively playing:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Why do players have to be retired before going into the HOF?? Coaches get in while still coaching rightfully so. Wondering what's the difference though🧐

    As James pointed out, coaches can be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame even while they are still on the sidelines. Recently, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class even though he is still leading the way for his team.

    If nothing else, it is an interesting question.

    There is absolutely no doubt some players, such as the league's all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Stephen Curry is another veteran player who will be a lock for induction down the line.

    Yet players are not allowed to be considered for the Hall of Fame until their fifth year of retirement under the current rules.

