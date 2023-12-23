Knicks Should Strongly Pursue Hawks' Dejounte Murray amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

By the time the NBA trade deadline passes on Feb. 8, the New York Knicks' roster could look quite different. There have already been a ton of rumors regarding players the team could look to acquire, as well as others it could be aiming to move.

One name stands out from that mix: Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are one of several teams that has "expressed exploratory trade interest" in Murray, who can't be dealt until Jan. 9. That's because 27-year-old signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Atlanta in July.

The Hawks could decide to move Murray, though, considering they're 12-16 and trending in the wrong direction, having lost seven of their past 10 games. They could likely acquire substantial draft capital by using Murray as a trade chip.

The Knicks, who are 16-11 and a legitimate playoff contender, could be a great new home for Murray, who is averaging 20 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27 games this season. He would likely provide a tremendous boost to New York's backcourt for several years.

In related rumors, the Knicks would consider moving Immanuel Quickley, per Scotto. The reasoning for that move would be that Quickley and New York have been "far apart" in extension negotiations, and the 24-year-old guard is set to become a restricted free agent after the season.

If Quickley isn't going to be in the Knicks' long-term plans, they'd be wise to move him now. And maybe they could even do so in a trade that brings in Murray, if Quickley would have interest in staying in Atlanta for the future.

Or New York could go all in for this season, holding onto Quickley and also trying to find a way to acquire Murray. The Knicks would then be even more of a force in the Eastern Conference landscape.

Murray isn't the only player who has been linked to New York in trade rumors this season. According to Scotto, the Knicks have interest in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who could strengthen the team's frontcourt.

It's possible New York could make multiple moves, especially if it continues to play well. It has won four of its past six games and may keep improving from here, especially if it makes the correct additions to its roster.

While numerous trades could be on the table, the one that should be on the top of the Knicks' priority list is a deal for Murray. He has been a top scoring threat in recent years (20 or more points per game over each of the past three seasons) and is a reliable player to have in any lineup.