Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid's Late Dominance Wows NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Raptors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have been looking for someone to step up and aid Joel Embiid, and they got that on Friday night from Tobias Harris.

Harris had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid also had another big game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The win gave the 76ers their 20th of the season and they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Now having won seven of their last eight games, the 76ers are heating up.

Harris has had a bit of a dry spell recently. He had just three points against the Chicago Bulls on Monday and nine points on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His big night to snap the slump had fans relieved on social media.

The big performances from Embiid and Harris — along with Tyrese Maxey, who had 33 points and 10 assists — also had fans excited for what the trio can do moving forward.

The 76ers will take on the Miami Heat on Monday for an exciting Christmas Day game, and Philadelphia will need another big game from Embiid and Harris to keep the positive momentum rolling.