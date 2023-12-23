X

NBA

    Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid's Late Dominance Wows NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Raptors

    Andrew PetersDecember 23, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 8: Tobias Harris #12, Joel Embiid #21, and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center on December 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers have been looking for someone to step up and aid Joel Embiid, and they got that on Friday night from Tobias Harris.

    Harris had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid also had another big game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

    The win gave the 76ers their 20th of the season and they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Now having won seven of their last eight games, the 76ers are heating up.

    Harris has had a bit of a dry spell recently. He had just three points against the Chicago Bulls on Monday and nine points on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His big night to snap the slump had fans relieved on social media.

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    There might not have been another player in the entire NBA who needed a game like this more than Tobias Harris. Absolutely love to see it!

    Mike Flowers, II @miguelfloresdos

    Tobias Harris playing like his paycheck tonight

    Josh @fightinz

    Tobias Harris is cooking

    GoonerBets @Goonersportsbet

    Tobias Harris going off tonight!

    The big performances from Embiid and Harris — along with Tyrese Maxey, who had 33 points and 10 assists — also had fans excited for what the trio can do moving forward.

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey <a href="https://t.co/BeRQJip9ni">pic.twitter.com/BeRQJip9ni</a>

    Daniel Olinger @dan_olinger

    Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey have 81 points on 51 combined shots. <br><br>Ridiculous efficiency from that trio.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Monster first half from Tobias Harris: 24 points, 6 boards, 5 assists. A much more engaged Joel Embiid on both ends in his second stint. Only 11 points but 6 assists and 3 blocks. After an ugly start, Sixers up 61-58.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The 76ers Big 3 is COOKING tonight 🔥<br><br>🏀Tyrese Maxey: 28/9/4 <br>🏀Tobias Harris: 33/8/7<br>🏀 Joel Embiid: 28/8/8<br><br>Best team in the East? <a href="https://t.co/3loEYFzZJK">pic.twitter.com/3loEYFzZJK</a>

    The 76ers will take on the Miami Heat on Monday for an exciting Christmas Day game, and Philadelphia will need another big game from Embiid and Harris to keep the positive momentum rolling.

    If the 76ers can get the kind of production from Harris they got on Friday, it could mean a successful season moving forward.