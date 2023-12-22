Michael Vick Says 49ers' Brock Purdy Isn't a Game Manager amid NFL MVP Buzz

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the conversation about Brock Purdy as an MVP candidate continues, former quarterback Michael Vick defended the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

After Cam Newton called Purdy a game manager rather than a difference maker, there has been a debate over which label better suits Purdy. On Friday, Vick gave his opinion.

"I think Brock Purdy maneuvers and makes some plays on the run," Vick said on RG3 and The Ones. "Pull it down, 3rd and 6, 3rd and 7, and make a play. That's not managing. That's changing. A lot of things he does is on time, setting up in the pocket, coming down off play action. One, two, three, you know, ball coming out."

Newton sparked the conversation earlier this month when he claimed that Purdy, among other NFL quarterbacks, are just in the game to manage rather than go out and make a difference. He said that the 49ers aren't looking for Purdy to score every time — though the 49ers are leading the league in points per drive this season.

Purdy has put together an outstanding season for the 49ers, and now he could be taking home a prestigious award. The second year quarterback, who currently holds the best odds to win MVP, has passed for 3,795 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.