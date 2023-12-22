Report: Seahawks' Joey Hunt Fined for Sideline Altercation with Eagles' A.J. Brown

Report: Seahawks' Joey Hunt Fined for Sideline Altercation with Eagles' A.J. BrownDecember 22, 2023
Seattle Seahawks practice squad center Joey Hunt was fined $1,610 for Monday's sideline altercation with Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The video of the incident appears to show Brown shoving Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson.
Hunt, who was referred to by ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck as a "staff member of the Seahawks," then put a shoulder into Brown's chest.
Seahawks' practice squad offensive lineman Joey Hunt, whom Joe Buck referred to as a Seattle "staff member" Monday night when he got into a sideline incident with A.J. Brown, was fined $1,610 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, per a source.<br><br>The Seahawks enjoyed the fact… <a href="https://t.co/4Jq8YvNDut">pic.twitter.com/4Jq8YvNDut</a>
Hunt wore a jersey that read "Staffer" to practice this week in reference to Buck's comment, according to Schefter.
Schefter added that the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which generally costs players more than $13,000 on a first offense, was prorated to Hunt's practice squad salary.
