Report: Seahawks' Joey Hunt Fined for Sideline Altercation with Eagles' A.J. Brown

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks practice squad center Joey Hunt was fined $1,610 for Monday's sideline altercation with Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The video of the incident appears to show Brown shoving Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson.

Hunt, who was referred to by ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck as a "staff member of the Seahawks," then put a shoulder into Brown's chest.

Hunt wore a jersey that read "Staffer" to practice this week in reference to Buck's comment, according to Schefter.

Schefter added that the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which generally costs players more than $13,000 on a first offense, was prorated to Hunt's practice squad salary.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.