NFL Rumors: Eagles Security Chief Dom DiSandro Gets Sideline Ban for Rest of Season

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The NFL has reportedly banned Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro from the sideline for the rest of the regular season in the wake of his Dec. 3 scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press broke the news Saturday, citing "two people familiar with the league's decision." DiSandro can still travel with the team and perform other duties of his job but cannot be on the sideline.

DiSandro was escorted off the field after the 49ers incident, which occurred during San Francisco's 42-19 win in Philadelphia. He was then barred from the sideline last Sunday during the Eagles' 33-13 defeat to the Cowboys in Dallas.

"This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles stated at the time.

Greenlaw was ejected and fined $10,927 for the unnecessary roughness penalty that resulted from his body-slam tackle of DeVonta Smith.

DiSandro traveled with the Eagles to Dallas but watched the game from the tunnel, per Maaddi. The 45-year-old has been with the organization since 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman.

The Eagles sit at 10-3 and are a virtual lock to make the playoffs.