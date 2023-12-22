WWE Rumors on Bayley's Contract and Authors of Pain; Mandy Rose's Wedding Date Set

Credit: WWE

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Bayley Signs Extension With WWE

While there may be some high-profile free agents in 2024, Bayley will not be one of them.

PW Insider reported the three-time women's champion on a new multiyear deal. The contract comes on the heels of Charlotte Flair also signing a new long-term contract extension to stay in WWE.

Bayley was always a mortal lock to stick in WWE. She grew up a lifelong fan of the sport and had her dream come true when WWE signed her in 2012 at just 23 years old. She's since embarked on a Hall of Fame career, spending most of her career booked well—even if she was perennially the fourth of the Four Horsewomen.

There was no way WWE was letting Bayley exit, particularly not with the company under the guiding hand of Triple H, who played a significant role in Bayley's development.

It would be a surprise to see the 34-year-old ever wrestle for a company besides WWE.

Authors of Pain Return Is Imminent

The Authors of Pain have had a pretty sweet gig for the last several months, sitting on the sidelines signed while WWE figures out creative plans.

It seems the time has finally come.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported AOP will make their return on the SmackDown brand "soon," though no date was given in the report.

AOP burst onto the scene as a dominant tag team in NXT but did not find the same level of success during their first main roster run—thanks in large part to injuries. While AOP did have a brief stint as Raw tag team champions, their booking left something to be desired and they were released from their contracts in 2020.

Triple H brought AOP back during a wave of re-hirings midway through 2022, but the duo has not been seen on TV since. It's borderline unprecedented for talent to spend this long on the sidelines without injury concerns, but Triple H was high on AOP when he was running things in NXT.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see them pushed to the top of the SmackDown tag team card.

Mandy Rose to be Married Next November

Former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose, who left to continue pursuing her OnlyFans account, will marry former NFL safety Tino Sabbatelli next November.

Rose made the announcement on her Instagram story this week.