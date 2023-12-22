Luis Suárez Joins Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on 1-Year Contract

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Inter Miami and veteran striker Luis Suárez agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2025 on Friday.

Suárez joins Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba among the former FC Barcelona teammates in Miami. Messi and Suárez played together at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, forming perhaps the most dominant 1-2 scoring punch of this generation. Barcelona won La Liga four times and were the 2015 Champions League winner during their time as teammates.

Messi's arrival at Inter Miami this summer stoked perhaps the largest increase in fan interest MLS has ever seen. Fans paid thousands of dollars above retail price just to get in and see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, and he did not disappoint. Messi led Inter Miami, a basement dweller before his signing, to a Leagues Cup championship—their first title of any sort since entering MLS as an expansion franchise in 2020.

The addition of Suárez will no doubt increase hype heading into next season for MLS' most-watched team.

Suárez most recently played for Grêmio in Brazil. Since leaving Barcelona in 2020, he bounced around from Atlético Madrid to Nacional to Grêmio and has now settled in Miami for at least the next year.