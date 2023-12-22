MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets Yamamoto Contract Offers Revealed After $325M Dodgers Deal

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly matched the Los Angeles Dodgers' 12-year, $325 million deal for Yoshinobu Yamamoto but were rebuffed by the Japanese star.

Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported the New York Yankees' offer also reached $300 million over 10 years. The Yankees and Dodgers were considered the two finalists for Yamamoto, who joined World Baseball Classic teammate Shohei Ohtani in signing with the Dodgers this offseason.

The Dodgers topped $1 billion in spending this offseason to bring Ohtani and Yamamoto together. Ohtani signed a record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal but structured it with equally historic offsets to allow the Dodgers to continue spending this offseason. Los Angeles immediately made good on its promise, inking Yamamoto to a contract that is by far the largest ever signed by a player yet to compete in an MLB game.

Yamamoto is a 25-year-old flamethrower who is the most-hyped Japanese player since Ohtani. He's been named to five All-Star teams and won three straight Pacific League MVPs, boasting a fastball that regularly tops 95mph and a splitter that could be one of baseball's best out pitches in 2024.

While Ohtani is a two-way superstar, signing Yamamoto was vital to the Dodgers' 2024 hopes with Ohtani being unavailable to pitch due to a UCL injury. Given the uncertainty regarding Ohtani's arm—this is his second UCL surgery—and Clayton Kershaw's unclear future, the Dodgers needed a top-of-the-line rotation piece.

For the second time this offseason, it seems they ponied up just enough money to make it happen.