Buying or Selling WWE and AEW's Breakout Stars Staying Hot in 2024

It has been a treat to watch some of AEW and WWE's newest stars grow this year, and it will be interesting to see how they progress in 2024.

It's never too late to change course and try something new in this industry. How many times has a fresh presentation, new finishing move, or infectious catchphrase added the missing piece that propelled someone into superstardom?

That happens so often, and that's the beauty of professional wrestling. There's always a chance for wrestlers to reinvent themselves. Nevertheless, it's still important to strike while the iron is hot because fans can turn fickle.

As such, these are five breakout stars from 2023. Let's determine whether fans should buy or sell on their chances of remaining hot next year.

Julia Hart

Julia Hart has been the most pleasant surprise from AEW's women's division in 2023. The House of Black's female totem is the latest homegrown star to grow in popularity due to her reinvention in 2022.

Longtime fans connect with her journey because they've watched her develop into a singles competitor during her time on AEW Dark and the subsequent winning streak on Dynamite. Now, the 22-year-old is the youngest champion in the history of the company following her win over Kris Statlander and Skye Blue at Full Gear.

Hart is just scratching the surface as a performer, but AEW's fanbase is routinely loyal to its original talent. So, don't expect her momentum to die down anytime soon.

Verdict: Buying

Trick Williams

Trick Williams has transitioned into a fan favorite since he went out on his own on the Aug. 1, 2023 episode of NXT. Viewers enjoyed his chemistry with Carmelo Hayes, but his matches have progressively improved, and the "whoop that trick" chant is wildly popular.

Although his short-lived North American title run was disappointing, the 29-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. Williams put on a show in the closing sequence of the men's Iron Survivor Challenge, racking up four pinfalls to win this year's event and earn an NXT title shot.

Even more, his current storyline with Hayes will likely make him an even hotter protagonist when all is said and done.

Verdict: Buying

Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale was a fantastic addition to AEW's women's roster in 2022. However, The Babe With The Power had a tremendous run this year including a historic match with Mercedes Moné at NJPW Strong Resurgence, her women's Owen Hart Cup win, and an incredible trilogy of matches with Athena.

As a result, Nightingale landed at number eight on the 2023 PWI Women's 250. Unfortunately, AEW hasn't really capitalized on her success in the second half of the year. Sure, she took part in an awesome tag team street fight on last week's episode of Collision, but we expected so much more after her acclaimed ROH Women's World Championship match at Death Before Dishonor.

It has been a stop-start push for her ever since then, and it's hard to believe her booking will become more consistent in 2024. Nevertheless, that's not an indictment of her talent or undeniable potential, so we hope AEW proves us wrong.

Verdict: Selling

Dominik Mysterio

We didn't include Dominik Mysterio on the recent list of WWE and AEW stars who made the biggest leap in 2023. It was a glaring omission, and our readers took to the comments section to let us know.

It was absolutely a mistake because the third-generation star has effectively evolved from a modest rookie into one of the most hated heels in pro wrestling. The loud and organic heat he generates is rare, and Mysterio has used the live reactions to mold himself into an entertaining character as a member of The Judgment Day.

The two-time NXT North American champion has truly carved his own lane and lept out of the shadow of his world-famous father. In turn, the WWE universe has embraced him, and his character work will ensure that he remains hot in 2024.

Verdict: Buying

LA Knight

LA Knight topped our aforementioned list of breakout stars from 2023 with good reason. It was a no-brainer because the self-proclaimed megastar enjoyed an improbable and meteoric rise to prominence this year.

Knight's undeniable kavorka has enthralled fans worldwide and forced WWE to factor him into bigger storylines. Although the 41-year-old didn't secure the Money in the Bank briefcase, he eventually earned the most monumental opportunity of his career when he faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal title at Crown Jewel.

The former Million Dollar champion hasn't attained championship gold on the main roster yet, but it seems inevitable. Knight is currently one of the industry's hottest stars, and his charisma and promo work will likely help him remain so.

He didn't get to compete at WrestleMania 39 in his hometown, but it's a safe bet that the underdog will be a part of the event in Philadelphia in 2024.