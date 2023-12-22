B/R AM: 25. Straight. Ls.
If the Pistons were ever going to win a game, it would have been last night.
(They didn't.)
Despite actually being favored, Detroit lost its 25th game in a row to the shorthanded Jazz.
- The Pistons are now one L from tying the all-time one-season record
- Their immediate schedule: The 13-14 Nets twice, then the 21-6 Celtics
Basically, it's going to take a sizable upset to avoid tying/breaking the record/winning any game at any point.
The saddest part: Detroit entered the season hoping to win some games.
- They have 8 top-12 picks from the last six drafts, including Cade Cunningham (2021 No. 1)
- They paid Monty Williams the highest HC salary ever at the time this offseason (6 years/$85M)
ROI so far: $42.5M per win
Between Shohei Ohtani and now Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers have already committed $1.025B to two players this offseason. Other usual big-spenders like the Yankees and Red Sox have spent $1M combined.
