    B/R AM: 25. Straight. Ls.

    Samuel Evers

    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    If the Pistons were ever going to win a game, it would have been last night.

    (They didn't.)

    Despite actually being favored, Detroit lost its 25th game in a row to the shorthanded Jazz.

    • The Pistons are now one L from tying the all-time one-season record 
    • Their immediate schedule: The 13-14 Nets twice, then the 21-6 Celtics 

    Basically, it's going to take a sizable upset to avoid tying/breaking the record/winning any game at any point.

    The saddest part: Detroit entered the season hoping to win some games.

    • They have 8 top-12 picks from the last six drafts, including Cade Cunningham (2021 No. 1)
    • They paid Monty Williams the highest HC salary ever at the time this offseason (6 years/$85M)

    ROI so far: $42.5M per win

    WHAT WE'RE WATCHING 

    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    🏀 NBA Friday

    • Raptors at 76ers (7 PM ET)
    • Nuggets at Nets (NBA TV, 7:30 PM ET)
    • Hawks at Heat (8 PM ET)
    • Mavs at Rockets (8 PM ET)
    • Wizards at Warriors (ESPN, 10 PM ET)
    • Suns at Kings (10 PM ET)

    🏈 Gasparilla Bowl

    • UCF vs. Duke (ESPN, 6:30 PM ET)

    Between Shohei Ohtani and now Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers have already committed $1.025B to two players this offseason. Other usual big-spenders like the Yankees and Red Sox have spent $1M combined.

