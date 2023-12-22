X

NBA

    Lakers' Darvin Ham Ripped by NBA Fans After Loss to T-Wolves amid LeBron James Injury

    Doric SamDecember 22, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham signals to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth straight game on Thursday night, falling 118-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at Target Center.

    The Lakers were without star forward LeBron James, who sat out the second leg of the team's back-to-back due to tendinitis in his left ankle.

    Going up against the best team in the Western Conference, Los Angeles struggled to keep up. The Lakers' last lead came with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, as the Timberwolves took over and never looked back.

    Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with a game-high 31 points while adding eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Austin Reaves added 20 points off the bench, but his 27 minutes of action were much less than struggling starters like D'Angelo Russell or Cam Reddish.

    Many questioned why Lakers head coach Darvin Ham didn't adjust his personnel to ride the hot hand. It was yet another mistake that has some wondering if he's the right person to lead the team.

    Fans on social media were disappointed in Ham's decision-making in Thursday night's loss, and they unloaded their anger on him:

    Josh 🍉 @josh2saint

    The Lakers making the conference finals bought Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka, and Jeanie Buss wayyy too much leeway from the fanbase.<br><br>This team has CHAMPIONSHIP expectations. LeBron and AD are healthy.<br><br>This isn't good enough. Changes have to be made

    Lakers' Darvin Ham Ripped by NBA Fans After Loss to T-Wolves amid LeBron James Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    @HoodiHachimura

    "The Los Angeles Lakers and coach Darvin Ham have mutually agreed to part ways." <a href="https://t.co/VTzdf4U65T">pic.twitter.com/VTzdf4U65T</a>

    HC 🌟💫 @HoodiChristie

    RT if you want Darvin Ham gone.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FireDarvinHam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FireDarvinHam</a> <a href="https://t.co/D6NXv7krzW">pic.twitter.com/D6NXv7krzW</a>

    #FIREDARVINHAM @deadboylyfee

    If Darvin Ham isn't fired this season that tells me everything I need to know about how much this front office cares about winning.

    🎭 @MaskedInLA

    Darvin Ham even got reporters pissed. Can't make this up <a href="https://t.co/xS9mfIsoTR">https://t.co/xS9mfIsoTR</a>

    GIVE A PISS BOUT DARVINHAM @JustJT_43

    FIRE DARVIN HAM

    Tony Vega @Baldmojito

    DLO thank you for the loss, same to you Darvin Ham...

    Gojo Satoru @bolu_ay

    Darvin Ham (incompetent) <a href="https://t.co/eWyg1wXAcO">https://t.co/eWyg1wXAcO</a>

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    Darvin Ham playing D'Lo over Austin Reaves in the 4th <a href="https://t.co/s82LkpOaBx">pic.twitter.com/s82LkpOaBx</a>

    ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame

    That's Darvin Ham for ya <a href="https://t.co/yhVLsFYnTa">https://t.co/yhVLsFYnTa</a>

    Totally not Phantom💜💛 @Phantomstran6

    My head is so hot, darvin ham is the worst coach I have ever seen in my life <a href="https://t.co/mpLFsXvaTv">https://t.co/mpLFsXvaTv</a>

    Juan 🇸🇻 @LOLL________

    Look at the minute difference. I need Darvin Ham fired immediately. I could care less that he has a WCF appearance. <a href="https://t.co/ALuFhhgizB">pic.twitter.com/ALuFhhgizB</a>

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Darvin Ham: The honeymoon is over.<br><br>Few more losses and they should pull the trigger on the Zach LaVine deal. LaVine as your 3rd best player is a perfect fit. Catch and shoot assassin with LeBron &amp; AD <a href="https://t.co/46RkbRpYVi">https://t.co/46RkbRpYVi</a>

    After winning the In-Season Tournament Championship, the Lakers were viewed as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Los Angeles' recent lull has created uncertainty about the team's status as a top contender, and it could end up costing Ham his job.

    The Lakers (15-14) will try to end their skid when they return to action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8).