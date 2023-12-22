Lakers' Darvin Ham Ripped by NBA Fans After Loss to T-Wolves amid LeBron James Injury

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth straight game on Thursday night, falling 118-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at Target Center.

The Lakers were without star forward LeBron James, who sat out the second leg of the team's back-to-back due to tendinitis in his left ankle.

Going up against the best team in the Western Conference, Los Angeles struggled to keep up. The Lakers' last lead came with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, as the Timberwolves took over and never looked back.

Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with a game-high 31 points while adding eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Austin Reaves added 20 points off the bench, but his 27 minutes of action were much less than struggling starters like D'Angelo Russell or Cam Reddish.

Many questioned why Lakers head coach Darvin Ham didn't adjust his personnel to ride the hot hand. It was yet another mistake that has some wondering if he's the right person to lead the team.

Fans on social media were disappointed in Ham's decision-making in Thursday night's loss, and they unloaded their anger on him:

After winning the In-Season Tournament Championship, the Lakers were viewed as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Los Angeles' recent lull has created uncertainty about the team's status as a top contender, and it could end up costing Ham his job.