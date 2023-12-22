X

NBA

    Gregg Popovich Called Out by NBA Fans over Victor Wembanyama's Usage in Loss to Bulls

    Andrew PetersDecember 22, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in San Antonio, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The San Antonio Spurs' struggles continued Thursday night as they dropped their 23rd game of the season to the Chicago Bulls 114-95.

    It wasn't a great showing from No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who had seven points and five rebounds. The rookie played just 22 minutes, less than the Spurs' sixth man Zach Collins, who played 28 minutes.

    But some fans don't blame Wembanyama for his struggles in the game, instead they look to the coaching.

    As the Spurs' frustration continues, fans called out head coach Gregg Popovich on social media, blaming the seasoned coach for potentially mismanaging Wembanyama.

    Peter R. @raypeterr

    No lie, Spurs are a Bad team besides Wemby. Pop old school basketball scheme not truly working.

    𝙓𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙧 🌪 @xay_____

    why does pop hate wemby

    Jason Lincoln @VinoFiIipino

    Nice to hear Stacey King talk about how Sochan seems to ignore Wemby when he has the ball. Pop and Sochan will pay for their crimes.

    i miss chimezie @metufanclub

    Genuinely stunned by the Spurs (and especially Pop's) completely mismanagement of Wemby thus far. <a href="https://t.co/fj1K7g9xIl">https://t.co/fj1K7g9xIl</a>

    Andy Gutierrez @Guillotine210

    Man, I feel like I was the last person trying to defend Pop but this has gotten out of hand. How can he miss that everyone is blatantly ignoring Wemby?!

    Diego Valdes @dvald11

    Not running ANY plays for Wemby. Cmon Pop…

    After an 18-game losing streak, the Spurs showed signs of life against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, but they've since lost their last three games and aren't showing any signs of improvements.

    Amid the Spurs' struggles Wembanyama entered the day averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, which is the second-most in the league.

    San Antonio fans are hoping to return to the days of winning, but the Spurs will need to make some adjustments to do so.

    Gregg Popovich Called Out by NBA Fans over Victor Wembanyama's Usage in Loss to Bulls
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon