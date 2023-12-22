Gregg Popovich Called Out by NBA Fans over Victor Wembanyama's Usage in Loss to Bulls

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The San Antonio Spurs' struggles continued Thursday night as they dropped their 23rd game of the season to the Chicago Bulls 114-95.

It wasn't a great showing from No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who had seven points and five rebounds. The rookie played just 22 minutes, less than the Spurs' sixth man Zach Collins, who played 28 minutes.

But some fans don't blame Wembanyama for his struggles in the game, instead they look to the coaching.

As the Spurs' frustration continues, fans called out head coach Gregg Popovich on social media, blaming the seasoned coach for potentially mismanaging Wembanyama.

After an 18-game losing streak, the Spurs showed signs of life against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, but they've since lost their last three games and aren't showing any signs of improvements.

Amid the Spurs' struggles Wembanyama entered the day averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, which is the second-most in the league.