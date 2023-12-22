Pistons' Cade Cunningham After 25th Straight Loss: 'I'm Kinda Sick Right Now'

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Cade Cunningham was disappointed as the Detroit Pistons were defeated by a short-handed Utah Jazz team on Thursday night, suffering their 25th consecutive loss.

"We had a shot to win it and down the stretch, we weren't solid enough," Cunningham said, according to Mike Curtis of The Detroit News. "Me personally, six turnovers, kills us...I didn't keep anyone in front of me today. That kills us. I gotta be better. I'm kinda sick right now."

While the 22-year-old did commit a game-high six turnovers, he also scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists while connecting on 45.5 percent of his shots. He grabbed seven rebounds as well, the highest total on the team outside of center Isaiah Stewart.

Cunningham has been one of the few bright spots for Detroit this season, averaging 22.2 points and 7.0 assists per game prior to Thursday's action. He also currently owns a 53.1 true shooting percentage, the best mark of his career (via NBA.com).

However, the Pistons shot just 29 percent from three as a team against Utah while recording 20 turnovers. The Jazz entered the game without All-Star Lauri Markkanen, former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, and standout rookie Keyonte George but were still able to secure the win.

"We're trying to build something sustainable, we're not trying to just win one game," Cunningham told reporters following the loss, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. "To be on the wrong side of history, no one wants to be there. That's an extra edge we have to have. We should have won this game and we didn't."