NBA Fans Troll Monty Williams, Pistons amid 25-Game Losing Streak After Loss to Jazz

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Detroit Pistons' run of ineptitude continued on Thursday night as they suffered a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz, extending their losing streak to 25 straight games.

The Pistons are now one game shy of tying the single-season record for most consecutive losses, which was set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14. The Sixers also own the record for the longest losing streak in league history at 28 games between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and all indications are that the Pistons will challenge for that record as well.

Detroit actually entered Thursday's game as a 2.5-point favorite at home against a Utah team that had a depleted roster with Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (foot) sitting out. However, the Pistons failed to take advantage of what might've been their best chance to end their losing streak.

Six Jazz players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Kelly Olynyk led the team with 27 points.

The Pistons got a strong performance out of Cade Cunningham, who finished with a game-high 28 points and 10 assists. Jaden Ivey added 24 points and Marvin Bagley III had 22 points.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Detroit. Fans on social media didn't hold back their ridicule of the team and head coach Monty Williams after Thursday's loss:

When the Pistons hired Williams as head coach this past offseason, there was an expectation that the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year would be able to develop Detroit's young roster into a winning team. That has proven more difficult than initially expected, and it doesn't look like they're close to figuring things out.