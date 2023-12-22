X

    NBA Fans Troll Monty Williams, Pistons amid 25-Game Losing Streak After Loss to Jazz

    Doric SamDecember 22, 2023

    Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives as Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    The Detroit Pistons' run of ineptitude continued on Thursday night as they suffered a 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz, extending their losing streak to 25 straight games.

    The Pistons are now one game shy of tying the single-season record for most consecutive losses, which was set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14. The Sixers also own the record for the longest losing streak in league history at 28 games between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and all indications are that the Pistons will challenge for that record as well.

    Detroit actually entered Thursday's game as a 2.5-point favorite at home against a Utah team that had a depleted roster with Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (foot) sitting out. However, the Pistons failed to take advantage of what might've been their best chance to end their losing streak.

    Six Jazz players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Kelly Olynyk led the team with 27 points.

    The Pistons got a strong performance out of Cade Cunningham, who finished with a game-high 28 points and 10 assists. Jaden Ivey added 24 points and Marvin Bagley III had 22 points.

    Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Detroit. Fans on social media didn't hold back their ridicule of the team and head coach Monty Williams after Thursday's loss:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    25 STRAIGHT LOSSES FOR THE PISTONS... <a href="https://t.co/yA6v2Oow2A">pic.twitter.com/yA6v2Oow2A</a>

    Duncan Smith @DuncanSmithNBA

    Pistons fans chanting "sell the team" as they lose for the 25th straight game <a href="https://t.co/INyGT7hcw5">https://t.co/INyGT7hcw5</a> <a href="https://t.co/RrCyc82ag7">pic.twitter.com/RrCyc82ag7</a>

    Isaac @WorldofIsaac

    Both Troy Weaver and Monty Williams should resign after the game.<br><br>Not tomorrow, not next week, not three months from now.<br><br>Tonight.<br><br>In the next five minutes, go ahead.

    Raheem Palmer @iamrahstradamus

    If Monty Williams was coaching in the Euroleague instead of the NBA, he would have been fired 20 games ago. I don't like calling for another man's job, especially a black man's job......but this can't continue. It just can't.

    warriorsworld @warriorsworld

    Monty Williams got $100m and is about to lose 30+ games in a row

    Kofie.bsky.social @Kofie

    BACK TO BACK GAMES WOO LETS GO PISTONS <a href="https://t.co/yADy4MWWNU">pic.twitter.com/yADy4MWWNU</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Detroit Pistons just took an L to a Utah Jazz team full of Uber Drivers <br><br>everybody in that organization needs to be unemployed before Christmas

    dean 🦂 @DeanScorpion_

    Wingstop really pulled off an all-time heist on the Pistons 😭 <a href="https://t.co/I9rek6jIbi">pic.twitter.com/I9rek6jIbi</a>

    🍲Beef Stew Fan Club🍲 @StewFanClub

    Me when I see Monty Williams in public despite praying daily for his unemployment: <a href="https://t.co/IFhl7YYwot">pic.twitter.com/IFhl7YYwot</a>

    Kathryn Gimborys @kathryngimborys

    monty williams is making $13m a year and i just genuinely think i could be the pistons head coach and deliver the same record for only $5m a year if y'all want to call me

    When the Pistons hired Williams as head coach this past offseason, there was an expectation that the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year would be able to develop Detroit's young roster into a winning team. That has proven more difficult than initially expected, and it doesn't look like they're close to figuring things out.

    The Pistons (2-26) will return to action on Saturday when they travel to visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14).