76ers' Joel Embiid Eyes Multiple MVPs, NBA Titles: 'My Goal Is to Be the Best'

Joel Embiid is planning on reaching several key objectives in order to be considered one of the best players in NBA history.

"To be the best, you gotta have a bunch of championships and a bunch of individual awards," the Philadelphia 76ers superstar said in an interview with ESPN's Tim Bontemps (0:30 mark). "So, you know, that's why my goal is to be the best. I understand that to be the best, you have to have something to show."

Embiid has already achieved several esteemed individual honors, winning the MVP award last season. He's also six-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and has made three All-Defense teams throughout his career.

While Embiid has steadily raised his scoring average in each of the past four seasons prior to 2023, his current campaign may be his best yet. The 29-year-old is averaging a league-leading 35.1 points to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, guiding the 76ers to a 19-8 record.

His latest performance was arguably his best of the season, dropping 51 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves own the top defensive rating in the NBA, although they still weren't able to slow down Embiid (via NBA.com).