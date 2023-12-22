Simone Biles' Husband, Packers' Jonathan Owens, Didn't Know of Gymnast Before Dating

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens may be the No. 1 fan of his wife now, but he didn't know about her four Olympic gold medals when they first met.

When the two first matched on the dating app Raya in March 2020, Owens did not recognize Biles, the Green Bay Packers safety said earlier this week on The Pivot Podcast.

"I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity, so I said, I'll see what's up," Owens said. "I swiped her, and it said we matched."

"I didn't know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she had a bunch of followers, so in my mind I'm like, okay, she's got to be good."

Owens' comments come around the 9:30 mark of the video below.

When Biles won individual gold medals in the individual all-around, vault and floor events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Owens was playing football for Missouri Western State University.

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in camp... I never had a moment where I would have watched," Owens said.

Owens said he learned Biles was "the real deal" when the two went out and Biles was the one drawing attention.

"It was all these moms, they're there with their kids, and we walked past and everybody stopped," Owens said. "Kids are shaking, like, 'Oh my god'... They're asking me, 'Here, can you take this picture?'"