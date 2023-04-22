Simone Biles, Texans' Jonathan Owens Announce Marriage in Twitter Photos

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens are married.

Biles and Owens confirmed their nuptials on Twitter on Saturday, along with a series of pictures from their wedding. Biles also changed her name on Twitter to Simone Biles Owens.

The marriage certificate in the photo from Owens' tweet shows the couple officially tied the knot on Friday.

Biles and Owens went public with their relationship in August 2020 when she posted pictures of them together on Instagram. She announced their engagement in February 2022.

Per Nicholas Rice of PEOPLE, Biles and Owens met on a dating app in March 2020.

Biles, who celebrated her 26th birthday on March 14, is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time. She has won seven career Olympic medals, including four gold medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Owens is entering his fifth season with the Texans. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before moving to Houston early in the 2019 season.