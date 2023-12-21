Old Dominion Men's Basketball HC Jeff Jones Hospitalized After Heart Attack

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Old Dominion men's basketball coach Jeff Jones is expected to fully recover from a heart attack he suffered Wednesday night, according to the school.

The ODU coach was hospitalized in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the team was preparing to open the Diamond Head Classic with a Thursday night game against TCU.

ODU said Jones will be hospitalized for the next 48 to 72 hours for observation, per ESPN.

Jones is "resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery," the school said in a statement.

"Coach Jones and his family would like to thank Dr. Brandon Itagaki and the team at the Honolulu Straub Medical Center, along with ODU associate head athletic trainer Jason Mitchell for their prompt care and medical expertise," ODU said.

Jones, 63, is also a survivor of prostate cancer.

He has served as the head coach of ODU men's basketball since 2013.

Jones entered his 11th season at the Monarchs head coach with a 200-125 record and one NCAA tournament appearance in 2019.

Prior to joining Old Dominion, Jones coached for American University and Virginia, where he once played.