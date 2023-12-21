Carmelo Anthony Told Damian Lillard 'Our Loyalty Gonna Kill Us' Before Trade to Bucks

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Carmelo Anthony gave some advice to superstar Damian Lillard prior to his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 12.

"You was in the same situation I was in, in Denver," Anthony told Lillard prior to the trade (via 7PM in Brooklyn 13:00 mark). "Our loyalty gonna kill us."

Anthony spent just over seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets before the 10-time All-Star was traded to the New York Knicks in the middle of the 2010-11 campaign.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.