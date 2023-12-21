AP Photo/John Amis

Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team could be headed for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

Both Carter and the 2008 "Redeem Team" are candidates for the Class of 2024, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

This will be the selection committee's first chance to enshrine Carter and the 2008 gold medal-winning squad led by team captain Kobe Bryant and leading scorer Dwyane Wade.

Other first-time nominees include Seimone Augustus, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Barnes, Mike Fratello and Penny Taylor.

The final nominations for the Class of 2024 will be announced on April 6 during a broadcast of the NCAA men's Final Four and enshrined on August 16.

Carter played more than 1,500 games for eight teams during his 22 seasons in the NBA between his debut with the Toronto Raptors in 1998 and his retirement with the Atlanta Hawks in 2020.

He was named to two All-NBA teams and won a gold medal with Team USA during the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, where he established himself as one of the best dunkers in the NBA.

The "Redeem Team" represented the U.S. men's team's recovery from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where the squad left the Games without a gold medal for the first time since 1988.

Bryant made his Team USA debut to help the team qualify for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing by leading the American men to victory in Las Vegas during the 2027 FIBA Americas Championship.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony then joined a star-studded team to defeat Spain in the Olympic finals and lead Team USA to redemption.

Augustus, currently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, was named the MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals as she led the Minnesota Lynx to their first of four championships over a seven-season span.

Laimbeer, who retired as coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces after the 2021 season, played alongside Detroit Pistons Hall of Famers including Isiah Thomas and Dennis Rodman as the Pistons won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990.

Barnes is in his 37th season as a head basketball coach and his ninth at Tennessee, where he has led the Volunteers to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Fratello has been working in broadcasting since 1990 and coached for 16 NBA seasons between 1983 and 2007, while Taylor spent 16 seasons in the WNBA and helped lead the Phoenix Mercury to three championships between 2007 and 2014.

These nominees will now be considered by the Hall of Fame Honors Committees. They must receive at least 18 out of 24 committee votes to earn enshrinement.