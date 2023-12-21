5-Star SF Billy Richmond Commits to Kentucky Over Alabama, LSU and Memphis

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from one of the top small forwards in the class of 2024 on Thursday.

5-star small forward Billy Richmond told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he is choosing to spend his collegiate career at Kentucky over Alabama, Memphis and LSU. Richmond is ranked as the No. 5 player at his position by 247Sports' composite.

A 6'5", 200-pound senior at Camden High School in New Jersey, Richmond will be added to the long line of star wing players to wear a Kentucky uniform. 247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein describes him as a "big and athletic lefty wing with developing guard skills" who "gets downhill extremely well when driving to his dominant left side, is a constant threat to make a big play in transition, and [is] capable of finishing with a variety of power, explosiveness, and touch."

Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, Richmond already had ties to the Wildcats, as his father played under head coach John Calipari while he was at Memphis during the early 2000s. Kentucky also has a pair of Camden High School alums in freshmen DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, who shared the court with Richmond just last year.

"The reason I chose Kentucky [is] because it felt like this where I need to be," Richmond told Tipton. "[It] felt like home basically. Great coaching staff, a lot of family ties which made it comfortable and confident for me to pick Kentucky, and just Cal always keeping it real with me."