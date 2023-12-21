Clippers' Russell Westbrook: 'Ain't Too Many People Defending Better Than Me' Now

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers are flying high after nine straight wins capped by a solid defensive performance in a 120-111 road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

After the game, Westbrook shouted out his defensive exploits this year (h/t Law Murray of The Athletic).

"Ain't too many people defending better than me at this point," Westbrook said.

"Keep it honest. But I'll let the numbers speak for that. Let y'all talk about it. Just keeping it a buck. Ain't too many people defending better at this position all around the league honestly."

Westbrook played a factor in Mavs superstar Luka Dončić's struggles on Wednesday. The Dallas guard scored 28 points but shot just 9-of-25 and made only 2-of-11 three-pointers.

A reporter soon asked Westbrook if making an All-NBA Defensive Team would be a validation of his remarks, and the guard responded as follows:

"I don't need it, but unfortunately I haven't had one because, I don't know, but I've been very deserving of it at some point in my career. But if that's what happens this year, I'd be grateful and blessed for that to happen, but I'm going to keep defending my ass off every night and I'll let it take care of itself."

Potential individual accolades aside, the Clippers are looking like one of the top two teams in the Western Conference right now alongside the scorching-hot 20-6 Minnesota Timberwolves.

L.A. is just one game behind second in the West thanks to its great run, and the team's defensive effort has played a big part. The Clips are now seventh in defensive rating after this latest surge, and Westbrook has certainly done his share. He's tied for third on the team in defensive win shares and second in defensive box plus/minus.