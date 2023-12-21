George Clooney Reflects on 2 MLB Tryouts with Reds: 'I Just Lacked Skill'

James Devaney/GC Images

George Clooney has carved out a great career in Hollywood as an Oscar-winning actor, director and producer, but he once had a shot at a professional baseball career if not for one minor flaw in his athletic profile.

In an interview with Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, Clooney revealed he had two different tryouts with the Cincinnati Reds that didn't go well.

"No, I just lacked skill. I had everything else," he said when asked if his athletic career ended because of an injury. I had a good hat, I had a good uniform. I just lacked the ability to play the game."

The biggest issue for Clooney was trying to hit offspeed stuff:

"Curveball got me. I remember I went out and basically they just care about speed and arm. They can teach you how to hit. So after the second year when I came back, I could throw pretty well and I was really fast and I got to finally make it the next round, which is to take batting practice. It's a minor league pitcher, and he's throwing me 82 mile an hour fastballs, down the middle. I've got a little 32-inch Louisville slugger. I was a leadoff hitter and I'm just poking those pitched all over the field. Just playing great. And I was like, I'm going to be playing with the Cincinnati Reds man. And this guy's looking at me like I'm an idiot. And I'm thinking, this is it, man.

"He throws an 82 mile an hour curveball, at my head. I literally fell backwards, and the ball ended up on the outside part of the plate, and everybody laughed. The sound it made and the movement on the ball, from a minor league pitcher… I was like, oh dude, I'm not going to be a professional baseball player. This is a different level. I didn't understand that until right then. But sports are so important to me. I still play a lot of hoops, and I have such great affection for the people who do it at a level that is insurmountable to most of us."

Clooney has talked about his failed attempt at a baseball career before. He told David Letterman on the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2018 his first tryout with the Reds came in 1977 when he was regarded as one of the nation's top high-school players as a 16-year-old.

It was also bad timing for Clooney to try making it in the Reds organization. They were in the midst of the Big Red Machine era at that point, having won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976.

If Clooney had come along in the past few years, when the Reds were routinely losing 95-100 games every season, perhaps they would have been willing to take a chance on a toolsy 16-year-old with the hope they could teach him to hit a breaking ball.