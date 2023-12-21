Giannis, Luka Dončić, Lakers' Anthony Davis Headline 3rd NBA 2K24 Ratings Update

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The third NBA 2K24 player ratings update is in, and a few of the game's superstars got a slight boost.

Those players include Joel Embiid (97 to 98), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 to 97), Luka Dončić (95 to 96), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (94 to 95), Tyrese Haliburton (92 to 94) and Anthony Davis (92 to 93).

Haliburton got the biggest boost of that bunch. He's enjoying a breakout season (24.7 PPG, 12.0 APG) that looks like it will include an All-NBA team appearance at this rate.

Some stars notably saw their ratings take a slight hit, including Jayson Tatum (95 to 94), Damian Lillard (93 to 92), Anthony Edwards (90 to 89) and Domantas Sabonis (87 to 86).

Edwards had a few tough games recently, shooting 4-of-17 versus the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 6 and going 3-of-19 against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 14. But he's averaged 32.0 PPG over his past three contests.

The biggest overall riser was Duop Reath of the Portland Trail Blazers (67 to 72), who is getting more playing time due to injuries. Reath is posting 9.7 points and 4.0 boards in just 16.4 minutes per game in December.

On the flip side, a few players lost a pair of points, including Immanuel Quickley (82 to 80) and R.J. Barrett (83 to 81) of the New York Knicks.