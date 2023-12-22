5-Star PF Derrion Reid Commits to Alabama over FSU, Georgia

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Derrion Reid, a 5-star class of 2024 power forward out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday afternoon.

Reid chose the Crimson Tide over fellow finalists Florida State and Georgia.

"I love their play style and the coaches," Reid told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "I believe I can make an immediate impact and get better in all aspects of my game so I can get to the league."

Reid made the announcement in a public gathering at Grovetown High School (Georgia), where he played for the first three years of his high school career before transferring to Prolific Prep for this season. Reid helped Grovetown win Georgia's 6A state title during his sophomore campaign.

The 6'7", 180-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite list of class of 2024 boys basketball players. He currently stars on a Prolific Prep team ranked No. 2 overall on ESPN's list of the nation's top high school boys basketball teams.

Multiple analysts have raved about Reid, who appears to be scratching the surface of his immense potential.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports also wrote in July that "Reid established himself as one of the more versatile forwards in the country this year" in his scouting report.

Now Reid will take those talents to Alabama, which has struggled this year to a 6-5 record after earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament the year before. However, Reid can certainly turn the program around and become its second lottery pick in three years after Brandon Miller went No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

247Sports also loves the fit at Alabama as well.