Jaromir Jagr Debuts for Kladno Knights at Age 51 for 36th Professional Season

AP Photo/Petr David Josek/ File

Jaromir Jagr is ageless.

The former NHL star made his 2023-24 season debut for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league on Wednesday at the age of 51, and he notched an assist in a 4-3 loss to Pardubice.

Jagr, who is playing his 36th professional season, has been playing in the Czech league since stepping away from the NHL after appearing in 22 games for the Calgary Flames during the 2017-18 season.

Kladno currently sits second-to-last in the Czech league standings with just 24 points in 26 games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Jagr fifth overall in the 1990 draft and he became an instant star, helping the franchise win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr spent 11 seasons with the franchise and also suited up for the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars during his 24-year NHL career.

In 1,733 games, Jagr notched 766 goals and 1,155 assists for 1,921 points. He ranks second all-time in points behind the legendary Wayne Gretzky and fourth all-time in goals.