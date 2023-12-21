X

NBA

    B/R AM: KD's New Doomed Superteam

    Samuel EversDecember 21, 2023

    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    Stop us if you've heard this before:

    • Kevin Durant is really, really good
    • Kevin Durant's hand-picked superteam is evolving on the darkest timeline

    The 2023-24 Suns are unfolding like KD's other post-Warriors teams: Underwhelming record-wise and even worse availability-wise.

    • They're 14-13 and 10th in the West after a terrible loss to Portland on Tuesday. No post-GSW KD team has won 50 games. 
    • The KD-Harden-Kyrie combo in Brooklyn played 16 games together. So far, the KD-Booker-Beal combo has played 2 games (and 24 minutes) together. 

    Either Phoenix gets healthy and turns its season around, or the Durant toe-on-the-line game in 2021 turns into a bigger what if by the day.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KD IS CLUTCH!! 😱 <a href="https://t.co/UII6qxBYuB">pic.twitter.com/UII6qxBYuB</a>

    THURSDAY'S HEADLINES

    *More* Jim Harbaugh violations

    Early National Signing Day grades

    NFL investigating Bucs

    Ant was so close to an Embiid poster

    Nebraska lands No. 1 QB

    WHAT WE'RE WATCHING TONIGHT

    Harry How/Getty Images

    🏈 Thursday Night Football

    🎓 Boca Raton Bowl

    • USF vs. Syracuse
    • ESPN, 8 PM ET

    🏀 NBA Thursday

    • NO at CLE (7:30 PM ET)
    • SAS at CHI (8 PM ET)
    • ORL at MIL (8 PM ET)
    • LAC at OKC (8 PM ET)
    • LAL at MIN (NBA TV, 9 PM ET)

    ONE LAST THING

    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    From the depths of Zillow: There's a house for sale in Green Bay, WI. which essentially has Lambeau Field as its front yard. It has four beds, two baths, one pool, and zero offers.

