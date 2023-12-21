B/R AM: KD's New Doomed Superteam

B/R AM: KD's New Doomed SuperteamDecember 21, 2023
Stop us if you've heard this before:
- Kevin Durant is really, really good
- Kevin Durant's hand-picked superteam is evolving on the darkest timeline
The 2023-24 Suns are unfolding like KD's other post-Warriors teams: Underwhelming record-wise and even worse availability-wise.
- They're 14-13 and 10th in the West after a terrible loss to Portland on Tuesday. No post-GSW KD team has won 50 games.
- The KD-Harden-Kyrie combo in Brooklyn played 16 games together. So far, the KD-Booker-Beal combo has played 2 games (and 24 minutes) together.
Either Phoenix gets healthy and turns its season around, or the Durant toe-on-the-line game in 2021 turns into a bigger what if by the day.
GUESS THE NBA PLAYER
CLUE 1: Most made 3s in one game (14)
WHAT WE'RE WATCHING TONIGHT
🏈 Thursday Night Football
- Saints at Rams
- Amazon, 8:15 PM ET
- Both teams in playoff picture
🎓 Boca Raton Bowl
- USF vs. Syracuse
- ESPN, 8 PM ET
🏀 NBA Thursday
- NO at CLE (7:30 PM ET)
- SAS at CHI (8 PM ET)
- ORL at MIL (8 PM ET)
- LAC at OKC (8 PM ET)
- LAL at MIN (NBA TV, 9 PM ET)
ONE LAST THING
From the depths of Zillow: There's a house for sale in Green Bay, WI. which essentially has Lambeau Field as its front yard. It has four beds, two baths, one pool, and zero offers.
