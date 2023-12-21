B/R AM: KD's New Doomed Superteam

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

Stop us if you've heard this before:

Kevin Durant is really, really good

Kevin Durant's hand-picked superteam is evolving on the darkest timeline

The 2023-24 Suns are unfolding like KD's other post-Warriors teams: Underwhelming record-wise and even worse availability-wise.

They're 14-13 and 10th in the West after a terrible loss to Portland on Tuesday. No post-GSW KD team has won 50 games.

The KD-Harden-Kyrie combo in Brooklyn played 16 games together. So far, the KD-Booker-Beal combo has played 2 games (and 24 minutes) together.

Either Phoenix gets healthy and turns its season around, or the Durant toe-on-the-line game in 2021 turns into a bigger what if by the day.

THURSDAY'S HEADLINES

GUESS THE NBA PLAYER

CLUE 1: Most made 3s in one game (14)

WHAT WE'RE WATCHING TONIGHT

🏈 Thursday Night Football

Saints at Rams

Amazon, 8:15 PM ET

Both teams in playoff picture

🎓 Boca Raton Bowl

USF vs. Syracuse

ESPN, 8 PM ET

🏀 NBA Thursday

NO at CLE (7:30 PM ET)

SAS at CHI (8 PM ET)

ORL at MIL (8 PM ET)

LAC at OKC (8 PM ET)

LAL at MIN (NBA TV, 9 PM ET)

ONE LAST THING

From the depths of Zillow: There's a house for sale in Green Bay, WI. which essentially has Lambeau Field as its front yard. It has four beds, two baths, one pool, and zero offers.