Darvin Ham's Coaching Slammed by NBA Fans as LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Bulls

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got cooked by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, 124-108, and head coach Darvin Ham found himself squarely in the crosshairs following the loss.

Lakers' analysts and fans alike were baffled on social media regarding some of his decisions. Namely, going small at various points in the game despite the Bulls rolling with traditional centers was met with disdain:

Ham was hardly the only reason the Lakers lost on Wednesday night, of course.

The Bulls were red-hot from three, finishing 18-of-34 (52.9 percent) from deep. They punished Lakers' mistakes unmercifully, turning 14 turnovers into 23 points. With Zach LaVine still out of action, all five Chicago starters scored at least 13 points, led by DeMar DeRozan's 27 points, nine assists and three rebounds.

And while LeBron James nearly had a triple-double (25 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists) and Austin Reaves added 21 points off the bench, the team's limitations from the perimeter (12-of-37 from three, 32.4 percent) was yet again an issue.

It didn't help that D'Angelo Russell finished just 1-of-6 from the field and only managed two points. Or that Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt shot a combined 3-of-12 from the field off the bench.

The Lakers, in theory, have a roster that complements James and Anthony Davis, though its one light on shooting. It will inevitably lead to talk that the team needs to add another star to the mix, and LaVine will be on that shortlist.