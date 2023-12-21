X

    Darvin Ham's Coaching Slammed by NBA Fans as LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Bulls

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Austin Reaves #15 against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers got cooked by the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, 124-108, and head coach Darvin Ham found himself squarely in the crosshairs following the loss.

    Lakers' analysts and fans alike were baffled on social media regarding some of his decisions. Namely, going small at various points in the game despite the Bulls rolling with traditional centers was met with disdain:

    HarrisInSeasonTournament Faigen @hmfaigen

    I know it's just the regular season and I know it's (probably) just experimenting but I find it hard to see basketball reasons this Rui at center group can ever work. Lakers desperately need to move off of Hayes and/or Wood and upgrade at C I've seen enough.

    HarrisInSeasonTournament Faigen @hmfaigen

    I normally don't do the coaching criticism thing (esp. not on social) because it's easy and usually boring, but I just don't see a basketball reason for trying that beyond "I want the FO to know the centers they gave me are bad and don't play the type of defense I want"

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Darvin Ham playing Vanderbilt at center… what

    Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEig

    Darvin Ham has Vando at the 5 <a href="https://t.co/sCnhg9xXUS">pic.twitter.com/sCnhg9xXUS</a>

    ⚜️SSB⚜️ @SSBKlutch

    1. AD exited the game with ankle injury<br>2. Lebron resting <br>3. Darvin Ham running small ball line up against Drummond and demar <br>4. Darvin keeping Prince in with second unit and first <br>5. Hayes and Woods on the bench<br><br>We are cooked from coaching side <a href="https://t.co/mfxmbbm1Xv">pic.twitter.com/mfxmbbm1Xv</a>

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Darvin Ham fielding non-center lineups vs a Bulls team with Vucevic + Drummond is a crime against humanity

    Josh 🍉 @josh2saint

    The Lakers start slow literally almost every game and it's so blatantly a coaching issue.<br><br>They need to cut their losses on Ham. Enough is enough

    Dom @Dom__

    Lakers before the end of IST: defense oriented and heavy emphasis on attacking the paint<br><br>Lakers after the IST: perimeter oriented and lackluster defense

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Lakers have the wrong coach!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣

    Parks @dparks24

    Darvin Ham should be coaching a team like the Pistons not a storied franchise with contending hopes.

    Ham was hardly the only reason the Lakers lost on Wednesday night, of course.

    The Bulls were red-hot from three, finishing 18-of-34 (52.9 percent) from deep. They punished Lakers' mistakes unmercifully, turning 14 turnovers into 23 points. With Zach LaVine still out of action, all five Chicago starters scored at least 13 points, led by DeMar DeRozan's 27 points, nine assists and three rebounds.

    And while LeBron James nearly had a triple-double (25 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists) and Austin Reaves added 21 points off the bench, the team's limitations from the perimeter (12-of-37 from three, 32.4 percent) was yet again an issue.

    It didn't help that D'Angelo Russell finished just 1-of-6 from the field and only managed two points. Or that Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt shot a combined 3-of-12 from the field off the bench.

    The Lakers, in theory, have a roster that complements James and Anthony Davis, though its one light on shooting. It will inevitably lead to talk that the team needs to add another star to the mix, and LaVine will be on that shortlist.

    But on Wednesday night, it was Ham who earned the most ire. The Lakers are too talented to be just 15-13 on the year, or losing to a 12-17 Bulls team playing without LaVine. Even on the road it was a bad loss, and Ham was social media's scapegoat of the night.