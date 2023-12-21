Joel Embiid's Historic Dominance Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Edwards, T-Wolves

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued his dominance over the NBA by posting 51 points and 12 rebounds in a 127-113 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening.

Embiid made 17-of-25 field goals and 17-of-18 free throws (including his first 17) against a Timberwolves team that entered the evening with an NBA-best 20-5 record. Led by center Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves started Wednesday with the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating.

A tough matchup on paper didn't bother Embiid, who scored 19 of his points in the third quarter and 31 overall in the second half.

This bucket gave Embiid 30-plus points for the 13th straight game:

The Timberwolves frankly had no answer for Embiid down low.

Embiid secured his second 50-point game of the season with this late bucket to further seal the win.

The reigning NBA MVP entered Wednesday averaging a career-high (and NBA-high) 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He's proven unstoppable time and time again, and now he's finding himself in elite company thanks to his historic exploits.

Credit also goes to Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 35 points against Minnesota. Embiid and Maxey have now scored 30 or more in the same game on six different occasions, the most from any duo in the NBA this season, per the NBC Sports Philadelphia television broadcast.

