Joel Embiid's Historic Dominance Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Edwards, T-Wolves

Joel Embiid's Historic Dominance Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Edwards, T-WolvesDecember 21, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued his dominance over the NBA by posting 51 points and 12 rebounds in a 127-113 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening.
NBA @NBA
Joel Embiid dropped a SEASON-HIGH 51 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Timberwolves ‼️<br><br>🔥 51 PTS<br>🔥 12 REB<br>🔥 68% FG<br><br>This marks Joel Embiid's third consecutive game of 40+ PTS & 10+ REB. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had such a streak in 76ers franchise history! <a href="https://t.co/HN59F6LxBZ">pic.twitter.com/HN59F6LxBZ</a>
Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral
Joel Embiid over the last 8 games:<br><br>51 PTS - 12 REB - 3 AST<br>40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST<br>42 PTS - 15 REB - 3 AST<br>35 PTS - 13 REB - 2 AST<br>41 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST<br>34 PTS - 10 REB - 6 AST <br>38 PTS - 14 REB - 3 AST<br>50 PTS - 13 REB - 7 AST<br><br>Playing like the MVP. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/lY5s9AU7Uw">pic.twitter.com/lY5s9AU7Uw</a>
Embiid made 17-of-25 field goals and 17-of-18 free throws (including his first 17) against a Timberwolves team that entered the evening with an NBA-best 20-5 record. Led by center Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves started Wednesday with the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating.
A tough matchup on paper didn't bother Embiid, who scored 19 of his points in the third quarter and 31 overall in the second half.
This bucket gave Embiid 30-plus points for the 13th straight game:
The Timberwolves frankly had no answer for Embiid down low.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Embiid secured his second 50-point game of the season with this late bucket to further seal the win.
The reigning NBA MVP entered Wednesday averaging a career-high (and NBA-high) 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He's proven unstoppable time and time again, and now he's finding himself in elite company thanks to his historic exploits.
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Joel Embiid is the first 76er with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in three straight games since Wilt Chamberlain 56 years ago🔥🔥<br>Joel Embiid finished with 51 points tonight! <br><br>The Sixers beat the team with the best record in the NBA <br> <a href="https://t.co/6QlhAaX27N">pic.twitter.com/6QlhAaX27N</a>
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Every player in our database to have at least 12 straight games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds:<br><br>— Joel Embiid<br>— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar<br>— Wilt Chamberlain<br>— Elgin Baylor<br>— Walt Bellamy<br><br>Embiid is the first one to do it since Kareem in 1972.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://t.co/3NItktYkYT">pic.twitter.com/3NItktYkYT</a>
Credit also goes to Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 35 points against Minnesota. Embiid and Maxey have now scored 30 or more in the same game on six different occasions, the most from any duo in the NBA this season, per the NBC Sports Philadelphia television broadcast.
Fans and analysts alike loved what they saw.
Embiid and the 19-8 76ers remain third in the Eastern Conference after the victory. A home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday is up next before the 76ers visit the Miami Heat on Christmas Day.