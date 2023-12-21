X

    Joel Embiid's Historic Dominance Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat Edwards, T-Wolves

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 21, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert, right, and Karl-Anthony Towns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued his dominance over the NBA by posting 51 points and 12 rebounds in a 127-113 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid dropped a SEASON-HIGH 51 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Timberwolves ‼️<br><br>🔥 51 PTS<br>🔥 12 REB<br>🔥 68% FG<br><br>This marks Joel Embiid's third consecutive game of 40+ PTS &amp; 10+ REB. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had such a streak in 76ers franchise history! <a href="https://t.co/HN59F6LxBZ">pic.twitter.com/HN59F6LxBZ</a>

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Joel Embiid over the last 8 games:<br><br>51 PTS - 12 REB - 3 AST<br>40 PTS - 14 REB - 6 AST<br>42 PTS - 15 REB - 3 AST<br>35 PTS - 13 REB - 2 AST<br>41 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST<br>34 PTS - 10 REB - 6 AST <br>38 PTS - 14 REB - 3 AST<br>50 PTS - 13 REB - 7 AST<br><br>Playing like the MVP. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/lY5s9AU7Uw">pic.twitter.com/lY5s9AU7Uw</a>

    Embiid made 17-of-25 field goals and 17-of-18 free throws (including his first 17) against a Timberwolves team that entered the evening with an NBA-best 20-5 record. Led by center Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves started Wednesday with the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating.

    A tough matchup on paper didn't bother Embiid, who scored 19 of his points in the third quarter and 31 overall in the second half.

    This bucket gave Embiid 30-plus points for the 13th straight game:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    his 13th straight game with 30+ points. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/2bFMutnWao">pic.twitter.com/2bFMutnWao</a>

    The Timberwolves frankly had no answer for Embiid down low.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    vote for Jo: <a href="https://t.co/gI3jhXlKnL">https://t.co/gI3jhXlKnL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/lg2MlxarNV">https://t.co/lg2MlxarNV</a> <a href="https://t.co/q2mm152fvW">pic.twitter.com/q2mm152fvW</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    THERE GOES THAT MAN. <a href="https://t.co/QHOKFNA48D">https://t.co/QHOKFNA48D</a> <a href="https://t.co/zfZ7iwdjFl">pic.twitter.com/zfZ7iwdjFl</a>

    Embiid secured his second 50-point game of the season with this late bucket to further seal the win.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/YpQMKfYPZt">https://t.co/YpQMKfYPZt</a> <a href="https://t.co/qzXsyf16P1">pic.twitter.com/qzXsyf16P1</a>

    The reigning NBA MVP entered Wednesday averaging a career-high (and NBA-high) 34.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He's proven unstoppable time and time again, and now he's finding himself in elite company thanks to his historic exploits.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    12 consecutive 30/10 games. <br><br>The most since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. <a href="https://t.co/wyWqdz53iY">https://t.co/wyWqdz53iY</a>

    StatMamba @StatMamba

    Centers in NBA history with more 50-point games than Joel Embiid:<br><br>Wilt Chamberlain<br>Kareem Abdul-Jabbar <a href="https://t.co/ZgeyMDPQu3">pic.twitter.com/ZgeyMDPQu3</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Embiid vs. TWolves tonight:<br><br>51 PTS<br>17-25 FG<br>12 REB<br>W<br><br>3rd straight game with 40+ 😤 <a href="https://t.co/hLBty9BMMw">pic.twitter.com/hLBty9BMMw</a>

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    Only 3 players in NBA history have had 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in 12+ straight games:<br>Wilt <br>Kareem <br>Joel Embiid

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Joel Embiid is the first 76er with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds in three straight games since Wilt Chamberlain 56 years ago🔥🔥<br>Joel Embiid finished with 51 points tonight! <br><br>The Sixers beat the team with the best record in the NBA <br> <a href="https://t.co/6QlhAaX27N">pic.twitter.com/6QlhAaX27N</a>

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Every player in our database to have at least 12 straight games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds:<br><br>— Joel Embiid<br>— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar<br>— Wilt Chamberlain<br>— Elgin Baylor<br>— Walt Bellamy<br><br>Embiid is the first one to do it since Kareem in 1972.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://t.co/3NItktYkYT">pic.twitter.com/3NItktYkYT</a>

    Credit also goes to Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 35 points against Minnesota. Embiid and Maxey have now scored 30 or more in the same game on six different occasions, the most from any duo in the NBA this season, per the NBC Sports Philadelphia television broadcast.

    Fans and analysts alike loved what they saw.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Embiid and Maxey just put on a masterclass on the top defense in the league

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Joel Embiid checks out with 51 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes in Philadelphia tonight in what will be a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.<br><br>Not a bad night's work.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    What Joel Embiid is doing to KAT and Rudy Gobert should be illegal in 30 countries

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Embiid still "Standing On Business" in that conversation!!! Carry the hell on…

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Statement performance by Joel Embiid: 51/12/3 against the #1 defense in the NBA.

    Derek @SuitableAlias

    Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on a nightly basis.<br><br>No seriously, this isn't just meme-ing<br><br>They actually do this to the other team on a regular basis <a href="https://t.co/RJL1NZmdGy">pic.twitter.com/RJL1NZmdGy</a>

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 86 points against the best defense in the NBA<br><br>TOP 3 DUO IN THE NBA <br><br>AND THEY AINT 3 OR 2!!!! <a href="https://t.co/ar1ZhLbm4v">pic.twitter.com/ar1ZhLbm4v</a>

    JoelMuse @JEmbiidmuse

    WHERES EVERYONE THAT SAID EMBIID WOULD DUCK THE T WOLVES AND SAID THAT HE CAN ONLY SCORE ON BAD TEAMS. WHERE. YALL. AT? <a href="https://t.co/fJAJn9qIFn">pic.twitter.com/fJAJn9qIFn</a>

    Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69

    Watching Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey play basketball together <a href="https://t.co/qGFPujI1y9">pic.twitter.com/qGFPujI1y9</a>

    Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf

    Unbelievably special games from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey tonight. Best defense in the league loaded with excellent defenders and they just shredded them.

    Hoops Reference @HoopsReference

    Joel Embiid is one of the greatest scorers to ever step on a basketball court

    Embiid and the 19-8 76ers remain third in the Eastern Conference after the victory. A home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday is up next before the 76ers visit the Miami Heat on Christmas Day.