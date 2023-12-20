Report: Oregon State, WSU to Join West Coast Conference in Basketball, More Sports

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon State and Washington State are reportedly joining the West Coast Conference as an affiliate member for at least the next two seasons.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the former Pac-12 stalwarts will join for all Division I sports besides football and baseball. Oregon State and Washington State are each set to play six games against Mountain West schools next season but will not serve as a conference member.

The WCC does not have a football division.

Oregon State and Washington State remain interested in reviving the Pac-12, which will lose 10 of its 12 members next year. UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon are set to join the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Stanford and Utah are defecting to the Big 12.

Oregon State and Washington State recently won a court battle for control of the Pac-12, a ruling that allows the two schools to control $400 million in revenue. The two remaining schools blocked the distribution of 15 percent of revenue to the 10 departing schools earlier this month.

"As the only two remaining members, OSU and WSU are the only schools committed to the best interest of the Pac-12," the remaining schools said in a statement. "That means taking responsible steps to protect the assets of the Conference and plan for the future. No member acting in the Pac-12's best interest would allow departing schools to drain the Conference's assets on their way out the door, while they refuse to pay their fair share of the liabilities."

Washington State and Oregon State can keep the Pac-12 as a two-team conference for the next two years. After that point, the NCAA requires at least eight member schools or the conference will face dissolution.