Fantasy Alert: Saints' Chris Olave Will Return from Ankle Injury, Play vs. Rams

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

As the fantasy football playoffs continue to heat up, a key player is reportedly set to return to action.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that wide receiver Chris Olave will be active for the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Olave had been forced to sit out the Saints' Week 15 win over the New York Giants due to an ankle injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.